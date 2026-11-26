The launch comes five months after another Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki launched India’s first flex-fuel car, the WagonR Bioflex.

MUST READ | Toyota’s flex-fuel bet: Can ethanol hybrids power India’s next transport shift?

Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said a flex-fuel vehicle offers flexibility and peace of mind from any further increase in the ethanol mix of petrol.

Advertisement

Customers would not have to depend on E85 availability and could continue using E20 petrol, Gulati said when asked about lack of E85 dispensing petrol pumps in the country. “If in future there is a higher blend available, customers can use that,” he added.

Here are four things buyers should know about the new Innova HyCross:

1. Prices start at ₹19.99 lakh

The new Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid is priced from ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the G Hybrid seven- and eight-seater variants. The GX Hybrid seven-seater costs ₹23.99 lakh, while the eight-seater is priced at ₹24.04 lakh. The VX Hybrid is priced at ₹28.79 lakh for the seven-seater and ₹28.84 lakh for the eight-seater. The top-end ZX Hybrid seven-seater costs ₹31.99 lakh.

Advertisement

2. It can run on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85

The biggest highlight of the new Innova HyCross is its ability to operate on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. This means buyers can use petrol containing 20% ethanol as well as fuel with up to 85% ethanol, depending on availability.

DON'T MISS | Toyota expands commercial fleet lineup with new Innova Crysta LIMO Edition. Check price & specs

Gulati said the flexibility would allow customers to choose the fuel blend available to them, rather than being restricted to a particular ethanol concentration. It could also help buyers prepare for a future in which higher ethanol blends become more widely available.

3. Buyers do not need to depend on E85 availability

One of the biggest concerns around flex-fuel vehicles is the limited availability of higher ethanol-blended fuel. Gulati said customers would not need to worry about this as the Innova HyCross can continue running on E20 petrol.

He said the vehicle offers flexibility across geographies and over time, allowing owners to use E85 where available while continuing with E20 elsewhere. The number of E85 dispensing outlets in India to reach 5,000 by the end of 2027, according to Gulati.

Advertisement

E85 fuel is currently around ₹20 cheaper than E20, although the industry believes the price difference should be higher to make the fuel more attractive to consumers.

4. Fuel efficiency with E20

Toyota claims fuel efficiency of 22.58 kmpl when running on E20. However, Toyota has not provided a comparative fuel-efficiency figure for the vehicle running on E85. It is likely to be less than E20 mileage.

