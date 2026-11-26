Meanwhile, India VIX rose 2% to 17.36, signaling moderate volatility in the market.

Brent crude slipped was trading at $91 a barrel.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research at , Kotak Neo said, "Technically, 26,000/84700 remains the immediate trigger point. A sustained move above this level could quickly open the door for a retest of 26,300/86000, the all-time-high zone. Until then, some consolidation and volatility should be considered healthy rather than a reason to turn structurally cautious."

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "In a complete and dramatic reversal of roles, India has become the best performing large market in the world and rupee has become the best performing currency in Asia. It is important to understand that the impressive turnaround in earnings growth is providing the fundamental support to the rally. Meanwhile, the US administration has proposed 25% tariffs on India ( 17% if a trade deal is struck) along with tariffs proposed on many other countries. This is more a tactic to apply pressure on India to reach a deal. India is unlikely to relent much. This tariff threat is unlikely to have any impact on the market in the near-term."

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Asian markets

Asian indices were in the green. Taiwan Weighted rose 793 pts to 38,988. Nikkei zoomed 753 pts to 57,765. Jakarta Composite rose 42 points to 5236.

US markets

In the US, The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) ended 0.3% higher, while the S&P 500 declined 0.2%. Nasdaq Composite too slipped about 0.6% as concerns over inflation and the AI trade weighed on equities.

Previous session

Sensex surged 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent to end at 83,938.28, while the Nifty advanced 469.60 points or 1.85 per cent to settle at 25,819.25.