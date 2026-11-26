The stock touched a high of Rs 254.85, rising 4.64% from its previous close of Rs 243.55. It opened at Rs 254.85 and recorded a low of Rs 245 during the session.

The company disclosed that the expected annual revenue from the project is approximately Rs 155 crore. The agreement is with domestic entity NTPC, and Juniper Green Energy stated that the contract does not involve any interest from its promoter or promoter group. It also clarified that the agreement does not fall under related-party transactions.

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The PPA provides long-term revenue visibility for the project, with the 25-year agreement period beginning from the scheduled commencement of power supply in June 2028. The company has not disclosed the total contract value of the agreement; the Rs 155 crore figure represents expected annual revenue.