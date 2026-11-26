Juniper Green Energy Ltd shares rose 5% in Thursday's trade after the renewable energy company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniper Green Gem Private Ltd, had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Ltd to develop a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project. The agreement is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 155 crore.
Under the agreement, Juniper Green Gem will undertake and develop the 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project for NTPC. The PPA has a tenure of 25 years from the Scheduled Commencement of Supply Date (SCSD), which is June 30, 2028. The project is expected to begin supplying power from that date.