For D2C brands, Black Friday is also becoming more than a discount-led event, with companies using it to attract new customers and encourage product discovery.

Beauty and wellness brands expect higher sales

Homegrown makeup and beauty startup PAC Cosmetics expects sales to grow 20-25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over last year’s Black Friday sales.

Wellness startup VAHDAM India expects its daily sales to increase around 50 per cent Y-o-Y. Beauty and wellness startup Wildflower Naturals is projecting a 10-15 per cent increase, while skincare firm O3+ Professional anticipates a 35-40 per cent spike over regular business days.

Wildflower Naturals is holding a dedicated Black Friday sale for the first time this year. Founder Radhika Dang Gambhir said promotional periods could encourage consumers to try new brands.

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“First-time buyers may be more inclined to experiment with new brands during promotional periods,” said Radhika Dang Gambhir, founder of Wildflower Naturals.

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The company is offering a site-wide discount of 33 per cent from November 27 to 29.

PAC Cosmetics founder and director Bonish Jain said the company sees Black Friday as a way to get more consumers to discover its products.

“We view Black Friday as an opportunity to encourage product discovery, make our range more accessible, and introduce more consumers to the brand,” said Bonish Jain.

Select PAC Cosmetics products are available at discounts of up to 40 per cent on Nykaa, along with bundle offers and freebies.

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O3+ Professional is offering a minimum 10 per cent discount and a complimentary gift on purchases of ₹1,999 and above.

“Black Friday is an important opportunity to connect with consumers through attractive offers, digital campaigns and greater product visibility,” said Vidur Kapur, director of O3+ Professional.

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Black Friday gains ground after Diwali

Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. The event is increasingly becoming an additional shopping window in India after the festive season.

“In the runup to Diwali, people think about what to buy for family and friends. After the festivities, they start thinking about their own wellbeing and the daily routines they want to get back to … that makes Black Friday a more valuable time for us than the pre-Diwali period,” said Bala Sarda, founder and CEO, VAHDAM India.

GoKwik cofounder and CEO Chirag Taneja said the event has a broad appeal among Indian shoppers. “Black Friday appeals to shoppers across faiths and communities,” he said.

Last year, the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday generated more than ₹250 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) on the GoKwik network. Daily orders were 30 per cent higher than in the preceding 30 days. Beauty and personal care accounted for 760,000 of the 1.94 million orders.

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Amazon India said customers across Bharat were increasingly looking to upgrade to premium products, including Android smartphones priced above ₹30,000, side-by-side refrigerators, high-capacity front-load washing machines and energy-efficient ACs.

Instamart is also extending offers to smartphones, laptops, electronics and appliances, alongside everyday essentials and wellness products.