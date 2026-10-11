CJP protest: Imran Khan’s ‘police van drive’ ends at home; Dhruv Rathee also released

Central Delhi is facing severe traffic disruptions for a second consecutive day today as stringent restrictions and diversions came into force following the CJP's renewed call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran Khan back home

Khan was detained on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, where he had gathered in solidarity with the CJP’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

His girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, later shared an update on social media, saying the group was safe but had to walk home because police were not allowing them to take a vehicle. “We are fine,” she said.

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Mumbai Police said more than 400 people were detained at the venue. The force said no permission had been sought for the protest and that Bombay High Court directions permit demonstrations only at Azad Maidan.

What Imran Khan said

Before his detention, Khan told reporters that he was not present with any specific demand and was not representing any organisation. He said he had come as a citizen of Mumbai to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.

After being detained, the actor posted a picture from what appeared to be a police van on Instagram, with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

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Dhruv Rathee released

Delhi Police detained Rathee from his Gurugram residence in Sector 56 on Saturday morning before the CJP’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. He had arrived in India from Germany earlier in the week and had joined a CJP protest in Bengaluru on October 8.

While most detainees were released after day-long detention, Rathee and CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das initially remained in custody. Rathee was subsequently released but was warned against heading to Jantar Mantar for the party’s renewed protest call on Sunday.

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Fresh protest call

The CJP has announced a “Jantar Mantar 2.0” march at 10 am today, saying it will continue its agitation until its demands are met. Party leader Ajinkya Shinde said, “We’re not backing down! We will march to Jantar Mantar again tomorrow and stay there until all our demands are met.”

Delhi remains on high alert, with police deploying extensive security across central Delhi and warning against unauthorised gatherings. More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, with barricades and spike strips installed around the protest area.