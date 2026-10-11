Standoff deepens: CJP issues fresh 10 am protest call at Jantar Mantar after police action

Prominent CJP leaders, including founders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das, were taken into custody directly from an aircraft upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. Party representatives stated that the leadership remained out of contact for over 12 hours following the airport operation.

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Prominent CJP supporter and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained ahead of the planned march, while co-founder Ajinkya Shinde stepped forward to lead the party's continued mobilisation.

Despite the absence of top organisers on the ground, hundreds of demonstrators attempted to reach Jantar Mantar throughout the day, resulting in widespread traffic diversions, metro station gate closures, and heavy security deployments across central Delhi.

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"We will not step back until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar tenders his resignation," CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde announced, reiterating the party's stance during a briefing following Saturday's crackdowns. The party has accused the authorities of illegally restricting movement and suppressing peaceful assembly.

Delhi traffic paralyzed for second day

Central Delhi is facing severe traffic disruptions for a second consecutive day today as stringent restrictions and diversions came into force following the CJP's renewed call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced starting 6:00 am around key intersections, including Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, and multiple stretches across Lutyens' Delhi.

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The security clampdown follows announcements by the CJP and student organisations such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that demonstrations would continue until their demands are met.

Affected routes include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Gol Dak Khana, and intersections surrounding Connaught Place.

Traffic movement is also heavily impacted at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers. Commuters have been advised to avoid these corridors and plan alternative routes.