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CJP protest: Mamata Banerjee, MPs of her TMC faction detained; AISA President Neha Bora, others also held

CJP protest: Mamata Banerjee, MPs of her TMC faction detained; AISA President Neha Bora, others also held

Banerjee was detained from the South Avenue area in the national capital, along with TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and other party leaders

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 2:57 PM IST
CJP protest: Mamata Banerjee, MPs of her TMC faction detained; AISA President Neha Bora, others also heldDelhi Police had been taking measures to manage demonstrations in the capital amid the planned protests

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday along with several party leaders during a protest linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee was detained from the South Avenue area in the national capital, along with TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and other party leaders, ANI reported. The detention came amid the party's protest over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise and its demand for accountability from the Election Commission.

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Visuals from the spot showed the West Bengal chief minister surrounded by security personnel as police moved to control the situation.

The protest is part of a wider political confrontation over the SIR process, with opposition parties raising concerns about the revision of electoral rolls and its potential impact on voters. The TMC has been among the parties questioning the exercise and demanding action over alleged discrepancies.

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Neha Bora, other leaders detained during CJP protest

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In a separate update linked to the protest, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that Neha Bora, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were detained while coming out of the CJP protest, near INA Market.

The detention of the activists and political leaders added to the tensions surrounding the demonstrations in Delhi. The protests have drawn attention to demands for accountability over the electoral roll revision process and concerns raised by opposition parties and civil society members.

Delhi Police had been taking measures to manage demonstrations in the capital amid the planned protests. The developments also come against the backdrop of heightened political activity over the role of the Election Commission and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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(With inputs from news agencies)

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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