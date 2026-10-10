CJP protest: Mamata Banerjee, MPs of her TMC faction detained; AISA President Neha Bora, others also held

READ THIS: 'Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared emer-GenZ': Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi restrictions

Visuals from the spot showed the West Bengal chief minister surrounded by security personnel as police moved to control the situation.

Mamata Banerjee and other TMC MPs detained by Delhi Police. https://t.co/UdnKhGC4k8 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

The protest is part of a wider political confrontation over the SIR process, with opposition parties raising concerns about the revision of electoral rolls and its potential impact on voters. The TMC has been among the parties questioning the exercise and demanding action over alleged discrepancies.

ALSO READ: Jantar Mantar protest: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained from his Gurugram residence, claims CJP

Neha Bora, other leaders detained during CJP protest

Advertisement

In a separate update linked to the protest, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that Neha Bora, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were detained while coming out of the CJP protest, near INA Market.

News Alert! Neha Bora, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav coming for CJP protest detained near INA market. https://t.co/OmN4w9qW0D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

The detention of the activists and political leaders added to the tensions surrounding the demonstrations in Delhi. The protests have drawn attention to demands for accountability over the electoral roll revision process and concerns raised by opposition parties and civil society members.

Delhi Police had been taking measures to manage demonstrations in the capital amid the planned protests. The developments also come against the backdrop of heightened political activity over the role of the Election Commission and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agencies)