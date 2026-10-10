CJP protest: Stone pelting near Akashwani Bhawan, 2 cops injured after police personnel come under attack

Officials said some of the protesters involved in the barricade breach were detained. They added that two police personnel were injured in the process. As tensions rose, a Delhi Police sub-inspector was also injured during the clashes. Asked how he was injured, Sub-Inspector Bajrang Jadhav said, "I was pushed while apprehending the rioters, this caused an injury."

VIDEO | Delhi: Sub Inspector injured amid CJP's anti-CEC protest; security tightened, police detain protesters. On being asked, how he was injured, Sub Inspector Bajrang Jadhav said, "I was pushed, while apprehending the rioters, this caused an injury." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

The protest had been scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, but police and paramilitary personnel prevented participants from reaching the designated area. Several protesters were detained from locations including Connaught Place, while many others were sent back.

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Police had earlier denied permission for the protest and deployed personnel at key intersections and approach roads to prevent any gathering near Jantar Mantar. The New Delhi district was divided into 20 sectors, with senior officers monitoring the situation, officials said.

Officials said several protesters were chased and detained as they tried to regroup at different locations and evade the security cordon. Protesters also raised slogans against the police as personnel chased them and shifted them to buses. Some of those detained shouted slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" while being taken away.

CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained at the Delhi airport upon their arrival in the national capital, officials said. The CJP, along with Left student organisations and other groups, had called for the protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday questioned the source of funding for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and alleged that large sums of money were being spent to organise it. It also appealed to citizens to support security forces by acting as their "shield", as well as eyes, nose and ears.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal claimed that 10 to 15 lawyers appeared in the Supreme Court on Friday in connection with a hearing over the authorities' decision to shut down train and metro services in view of the proposed protest. He alleged that each of them charges between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore per hearing and asked who had paid them. He also alleged that a party linked to the Ford Foundation would be part of the protest, without naming the party or providing evidence to support the claim.

Bansal further referred to the involvement of a prominent American industrialist and the US vice president in the matter, claiming that it pointed to a larger effort to undermine India's sovereignty. He also urged citizens to remain alert to what he described as attempts to turn India into Nepal or Bangladesh. The day ended with detentions across central Delhi, injuries to two police personnel and continued tension around the denied protest near Jantar Mantar.