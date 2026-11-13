Claude AI is down: Anthropic investigates login failures as AI chatbot and coding tools face outage

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Claude outage affects users accessing AI and coding tools

The disruption could be particularly inconvenient for developers and users who depend on Claude for their daily workflows. Anthropic’s status page showed a major outage for Claude.ai, while Claude Code and Claude Console, available through platform.claude.com, were marked as experiencing partial outages. Claude Cowork also reported degraded performance.

Anthropic acknowledged elevated authentication errors at 9:58 UTC, or 3:28 PM IST, and said it was investigating the issue. The company had not provided an estimated restoration time at the time of reporting.

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The scale of user complaints was visible on Downdetector, which recorded 2,895 reports concerning Claude at around 3:45 PM on Friday. This was significantly higher than its usual baseline of just two reports. These figures represent user-submitted outage reports, not the confirmed number of affected customers.

Microsoft 365 connector problem adds to Anthropic’s service issues

The latest login disruption is separate from an ongoing problem involving Claude’s Microsoft 365 connector. Anthropic said a Microsoft 365 service incident was affecting its mail, calendar and search tools, which continued to fail for most requests. Claude for Outlook was also affected.

In an update on November 12, Anthropic said it was working with Microsoft while the company restarted affected servers. A complete resolution had not yet been announced.

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Anthropic said it would provide further updates as its investigation into the latest authentication errors continued.