Delhi Police tells HC of legal measures ahead of CJP protest as Palika Bazar vendor flags business loss

During the hearing, senior advocate Sachin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, sought a direction against the proposed protest, saying Connaught Place is not a designated protest site.

"In heart of CP, (it) will block entire CP. This is not about Jantar Mantar. They may ensure that protest doesn't take place and movement is not stopped," he said.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Delhi Police, said, "given pattern of lawlessness", the petitioner's probably have apprehensions and their concern is about 15 Lakh traders whose trade and business activity will be affected.

Puri said, "Respondent no 6 (CJP) has called an illegal march. This is festival weekend. We will be completely on street. CJP's (Abhijeet) Dipke he be directly restrained. He comes from outside Delhi. If this weekend also goes, it will be over for us. This is major Hindu festival"

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When the court asked whether the police had taken any action against Dipke, the ASG said, "we will take".

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The plea was filed on behalf of street vendors, daily wage earners and other small traders of Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas of Central Delhi. It said their livelihood is repeatedly brought to a standstill by agitations at and around Jantar Mantar, along with barricading and traffic diversions.

The petitioner has said he does not oppose anyone's right to protest at a designated venue in accordance with law. The plea seeks strict enforcement of the law and an order passed by the Supreme Court on October 11 directing that no protest, dharna or gathering be permitted at Jantar Mantar or in the area around it in Central Delhi.

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It also seeks a traffic and pedestrian access plan for Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and adjoining roads, with barricades and diversions limited to what is strictly necessary.

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The plea further seeks time-bound revised SOPs for the new designated venues so that protests there do not block surrounding roads. It also seeks that street vendors in the area are not evicted or have their goods seized except in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The protest call follows the remand of CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody.

Both leaders were arrested for allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar, violating bond conditions and obstructing police personnel on duty. They have been sent to Tihar Jail.