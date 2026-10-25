100 shelters ready, schools shut, ports on alert: How Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra are bracing for October 28 cyclone

If the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Arnab. Bangladesh contributed the name, which means “ocean” in Bengali, to the regional cyclone naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the IMD.

Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall

The weather system developed from a low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and intensified into a depression on October 24.

The IMD has forecast that it will move west-northwestwards, strengthen into a deep depression and then a cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system had wind speeds of around 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, at the time of his statement on Friday. At landfall, winds could reach 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

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Tamil Nadu, Puducherry see heavy rain

Cyclone warning signals have been hoisted at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

Puducherry and parts of Tamil Nadu have also been seeing continuous rainfall, with waterlogging reported in parts of Puducherry, including Coast Road, Krishna Nagar and Laspet Sarum.

Odisha shuts schools in five districts

Odisha has stepped up preparations as southern and coastal districts are likely to face heavy rain and strong winds.

Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29.

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The state has mobilised around 60 ODRAF teams, 17 NDRF teams and 225 Fire Services teams. The IMD has issued a red warning for the five districts for October 28, with very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm. Gusty winds of 60-70 kmph are also likely.

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Ganjam district has prepared 100 cyclone shelters and identified 1,000 temporary locations for possible evacuations. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.