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‘Dangerous path, strongly discouraged’: MEA warns Indians against joining Russian armed forces through job offers

‘Dangerous path, strongly discouraged’: MEA warns Indians against joining Russian armed forces through job offers

Some individuals have already taken such steps without consulting Indian authorities after being lured by temporary monetary benefits.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:22 PM IST
‘Dangerous path, strongly discouraged’: MEA warns Indians against joining Russian armed forces through job offersThe government also said it had learnt that foreign nationals are being recruited into the Russian armed forces by non-public entities.

The Government of India has advised Indian nationals to refrain from joining the Russian armed forces and warned of the “mortal dangers” involved, amid continued reports of Indians being recruited into the Russian military.

The government said it has, on several occasions over the past two years, highlighted the risks involved and advised Indian citizens to exercise caution while pursuing job opportunities abroad. It also warned people against being lured by job offers from unverified individuals.

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The government said it has come across several instances where individuals willingly sought offers to join the Russian armed forces, believing they would receive monetary benefits and later secure their release by approaching the Indian government.

“It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government,” the advisory said.

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It also said there have been “numerous instances” of individuals approaching Indian authorities to willingly give up their Indian citizenship, obtain a Russian passport and then get recruited into the Russian armed forces.

Some individuals have already taken such steps without consulting Indian authorities after being lured by temporary monetary benefits, the government said.

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“It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to,” the advisory said. The government advised Indian nationals to refrain from taking such actions.

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The government also said it had learnt that foreign nationals are being recruited into the Russian armed forces by non-public entities, including voluntary groups.

Indian nationals have been advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents, particularly those that are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Government of India said it remains continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:22 PM IST
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