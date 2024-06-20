scorecardresearch
NEWS

Delhi heatwave: LG VK Saxena calls for urgent meeting; Atishi to sit on indefinite fast

Minister Atishi has said that if the water issue is not resolved, she will sit on an indefinite fast from Friday.

LG VK Saxena stated that the meeting is to ensure adequate measures are in place for providing water and other facilities to destitute, homeless and the poor. LG VK Saxena stated that the meeting is to ensure adequate measures are in place for providing water and other facilities to destitute, homeless and the poor.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena has called for an urgent meeting to address heatwave crisis in Delhi in view of rising death cases. He has directed the Chief Secretary for a meeting with concerned officers of the Social Welfare department, DUSIB and Health. He stated that the meeting is to ensure adequate measures are in place for providing water and other facilities to destitute, homeless and the poor.

Yesterday, Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Water Minister Atishi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the ongoing water crisis. If the issue is not resolved, she will sit on an indefinite fast from Friday, Atishi wrote in her letter.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 7:44 PM IST
