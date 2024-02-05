Delhi High Court orders status quo on land where 600-year-old mosque was demolished

The Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Development Authority to maintain status quo on the demolition of the 600-year-old Akhoondji mosque till the next date of hearing on February 12. Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a plea against the demolition by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the court clarified that the status quo would be maintained only in respect to the particular property and won’t stop the authority from acting against other illegal properties.

Advocate Sham Khwaja, appearing for the board, said that the DDA demolished the board without giving any demolition notice. It also highlighted that the structure has stood on the grounds for nearly 600-700 years. The advocate contended that the madrassa and the graveyard on the property were also razed down, and that copies of the Quran were damaged.

DDA Standing Counsel Sanjay Katyal said that all the religious books were handled with care and are in the custody of the officials, the report added. DDA said that the religious books will be handed back. He pointed out that even when DDA demolished some temples, the idols were taken care of.

The mosque had encroached on forest land, the DDA said, adding that the mosque was demolished pursuant to the recommendations of the Religious Committee.

Locals claimed that the mosque was built nearly 600-700 years ago, and during the Delhi sultanate period. The Delhi Waqf Board said that the Religious Committee has no jurisdiction to order or approve any demolition.

