Delhi schools, colleges shift classes online, postpone exams ahead of October 10 protest

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has informed parents that classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be conducted online on Saturday. The school cited extensive barricading in the New Delhi area and concerns over students' safety. It has also discontinued its stay-back facility for Friday.

The inauguration of the school's Activity Week, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. A fresh date for the event will be announced later.

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Meanwhile, Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has rescheduled its parent-teacher meeting (PTM), which was scheduled for Saturday, to discuss students' report cards. The school said the revised schedule would be communicated to parents soon.

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Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya, located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, has also cancelled sports day practice and enrichment classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 scheduled for Saturday. The school cited the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and prioritised students' safety while taking the decision.

Delhi colleges postpone mid-term examinations

The security-related arrangements have also affected college examinations. Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering in Paschim Vihar has postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to Monday, October 12.

According to a college notice, the decision was taken in view of anticipated closures of entry and exit gates at several metro stations and possible disruptions to metro services. The college said the move was in accordance with directions from the dean of the University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, Delhi.

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The examination timings will remain unchanged on the revised date.

The Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology in Rohini has also postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for October 10 to October 12. The institute said the decision followed a communication from the Delhi Police regarding anticipated metro restrictions.

ALSO READ: 'They didn't seek permission in time': Delhi Police on CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

The revised schedule was approved by the dean of USICT, GGSIPU, and the BTech Programme Coordination Committee. Department heads have been instructed to inform faculty members and students about the changes.

Delhi metro restrictions ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

The Delhi Police has requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until further notice. The request cites the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and the possibility of unruly movement towards sensitive locations.

The anticipated restrictions have prompted educational institutions to reconsider their schedules to minimise inconvenience and ensure student safety.

(With inputs from PTI)