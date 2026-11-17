Ramayana day 12 collection

Ramayana made a total of ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) in its first week at the India box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. It further minted ₹48.10 crore on its day 9, ₹72.90 crore on its day 10, ₹75 crore on its day 11, and ₹32 crore on its day 12 at the domestic ticket counters.

With this, the film's total India box office stood at ₹792.60 crore (₹947.25 crore gross). Furthermore, the film raked in ₹490 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide gross to ₹1,437.25 crore.

Ramayana tops Dhurandhar

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With this, the film has cruised past the lifetime earnings of Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar. During its lifetime run at the box office, Dhurandhar made a total of ₹1,307.35 crore globally. With this, Ramayana: Part-1 is only behind Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2 (₹1,742.10 crore), Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (₹1,788.06 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (₹1,813.39 crore), and Dangal (₹2,070.30 crore).

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Ramayana day 13 advance booking

The film is likely to stay the course at the ticket counters. Ramayana sold 6.05 lakh tickets (4.65 lakh minus block seats) across 23,763 shows worth ₹15.57 crore (₹11.47 crore minus block seats), as per Sacnilk.

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Among states, Maharashtra was the topmost contributor with ticket sales worth ₹2.07 crore (₹1.43 crore minus block seats). Other top contributing states include Delhi (₹1.91 crore), Karnataka (₹1.87 crore), Kerala (₹1.24 crore), Telangana (₹1.15 crore), Gujarat (₹1.11 crore), and Tamil Nadu (₹1.09 crore).

Among cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the topmost contributor with ticket sales worth ₹1.91 crore (₹1.38 crore minus block seats). Other top contributing cities include Bengaluru (₹1.34 crore), Mumbai (₹1.21 crore), Hyderabad (₹81.03 lakh), Chennai (₹49.04 lakh), and Pune (₹41.88 lakh).