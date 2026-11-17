In a show-cause notice, RS Nalawade, Range Forest Officer for Patan, informed the company that an inquiry found work had started without NBWL permission. The company was directed to stop all work until necessary approvals are obtained and to submit a detailed written explanation within three days, as per the report.

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The department also requested statutory approval documents, project maps, and copies of permissions for tree-cutting at the site. It warned that failure to provide satisfactory explanations and documents within three days could lead to action under forest laws.

The cost revision was proposed through a notarised affidavit dated September 8, 2026. The forest department accepted the revised estimate, and the company deposited ₹56.75 lakh, or 1% of the revised cost, into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve’s bank account. The remaining 3%, amounting to ₹1.7075 crore, is to be deposited after NBWL approval.

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Maharashtra’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Warden M Srinivas Reddy had earlier asked the company in March 2026 to deposit ₹227 crore and submit an affidavit agreeing to 14 other conditions before the proposal could be sent to NBWL. On October 12, he informed the company that the revised cost had been accepted.

The issue came under scrutiny after Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Satara district, complained on October 30 to the Prime Minister’s grievance portal and the Maharashtra government’s Aaple Sarkar portal, alleging an incorrect project cost. On November 6, the Union Environment Ministry directed the state forest department to investigate the matter on priority.

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The project is proposed on the Tarali dam reservoir and covers 150.74 hectares of non-forest land across Nivade, Tondoshi, Kalambe and Jalu villages in Patan taluka.

The Adani Group denied that the cost revision was intended to reduce statutory obligations. In a November 13 response, its spokesperson said the ₹56.75 crore figure represented only site investigation and survey costs, about 1% of project costs, and that the State Board for Wildlife had considered the total project cost.

The company added that the project is entirely on private, non-forest land, 3.2 km from Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, outside the buffer zone of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, and does not affect any protected area, reserve forest or eco-sensitive zone.