The advisory covers 30 crucial traffic nodes connecting central, south, and central-west corridors of the capital. Major arterial junctions affected include the Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Panchkuian, and the Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing. Key transit hubs and roundabouts around Connaught Place — including its Outer Circle intersections at Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, and Chelmsford Road — are also expected to experience localized disruptions.

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In addition, crucial arterial stretches such as the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the underpass at Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, and the Lodhi Road Flyover fall under the restricted corridors. Roundabouts near vital government and administrative zones, including Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Windsor Palace, Gol Dak Khana, and RML Hospital, remain subject to active traffic management.

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DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 12.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 11, 2026

Delhi Traffic Police have advised citizens heading toward key destinations — including major railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), and the Indira Gandhi International Airport — to keep extra travel time in hand if traveling via New Delhi and Central Delhi corridors.

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Authorities have requested the public to avoid non-essential travel across these zones. "Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment," the advisory noted, adding that measures will be continuously adjusted based on evolving circumstances on the ground.

Traffic officials urged commuters to monitor official Delhi Traffic Police communication channels for live updates, real-time ground assessments, and alternate routes throughout the day.

Opposition's Supreme Court march today

Opposition parties are set to march to the Supreme Court today (October 12), escalating their street agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral discrepancies and "vote chori."

The protest — "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" — aims to press for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and a return to paper ballots.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a formal memorandum detailing their concerns.

The CJI informed the delegation that the Supreme Court cannot interfere with executive functions on the administrative side, while reiterating that the court remains accessible to all citizens around the clock whenever fundamental rights are violated.