The advisory covers 30 crucial traffic nodes connecting central, south, and central-west corridors of the capital. Major arterial junctions affected include the Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Panchkuian, and the Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing. Key transit hubs and roundabouts around Connaught Place — including its Outer Circle intersections at Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, and Chelmsford Road — are also expected to experience localized disruptions.
MUST READ | Delhi metro closes 6 major stations ahead of Opposition's Supreme Court march today
In addition, crucial arterial stretches such as the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the underpass at Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, and the Lodhi Road Flyover fall under the restricted corridors. Roundabouts near vital government and administrative zones, including Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Windsor Palace, Gol Dak Khana, and RML Hospital, remain subject to active traffic management.
Delhi Traffic Police have advised citizens heading toward key destinations — including major railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), and the Indira Gandhi International Airport — to keep extra travel time in hand if traveling via New Delhi and Central Delhi corridors.
Authorities have requested the public to avoid non-essential travel across these zones. "Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment," the advisory noted, adding that measures will be continuously adjusted based on evolving circumstances on the ground.
Traffic officials urged commuters to monitor official Delhi Traffic Police communication channels for live updates, real-time ground assessments, and alternate routes throughout the day.
Opposition's Supreme Court march today
Opposition parties are set to march to the Supreme Court today (October 12), escalating their street agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral discrepancies and "vote chori."
The protest — "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" — aims to press for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and a return to paper ballots.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a formal memorandum detailing their concerns.
The CJI informed the delegation that the Supreme Court cannot interfere with executive functions on the administrative side, while reiterating that the court remains accessible to all citizens around the clock whenever fundamental rights are violated.