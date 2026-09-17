Gold, silver prices on September 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,51,190 ₹1,38,591 Mumbai ₹1,51,450 ₹1,38,829 Bengaluru ₹1,51,570 ₹1,38,939 Kolkata ₹1,51,140 ₹1,38,545 Hyderabad ₹1,51,580 ₹1,38,948 Chennai ₹1,51,780 ₹1,39,132

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City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹23,168 ₹2,31,680 Mumbai ₹23,168 ₹2,31,680 Bengaluru ₹23,168 ₹2,31,680 Kolkata ₹23,168 ₹2,31,680 Hyderabad ₹23,168 ₹2,31,680 Chennai ₹23,168 ₹2,31,680

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained under pressure on September 17, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,065 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,110 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,344 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,393 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 14,065 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,065 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,344 Tanishq 22K 14,110 Tanishq 24K* 15,393

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State