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Farmers in 305 drought-hit talukas to get ₹5,000 in bank accounts: Devendra Fadnavis' big announcement before Diwali

Farmers in 305 drought-hit talukas to get ₹5,000 in bank accounts: Devendra Fadnavis' big announcement before Diwali

The decision aims to provide immediate relief to farmers, as completing the full administrative process and central assessment procedures would take additional time

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 3:08 PM IST
Farmers in 305 drought-hit talukas to get ₹5,000 in bank accounts: Devendra Fadnavis' big announcement before Diwalimaharashtra drought farmers 5 thosuand rs before diwali

More than 85 per cent of Maharashtra’s talukas have been declared drought-hit after the state government added 40 more regions to the list, taking the total number of affected talukas to 305 out of 358. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that farmers would receive an initial financial assistance of Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts before Diwali.

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The decision aims to provide immediate relief to farmers, as completing the full administrative process and central assessment procedures would take additional time. Fadnavis said the government had issued a supplementary Government Resolution (GR) to include the additional 40 talukas after examining complaints.

“Drought was initially declared in 265 talukas. After evaluating complaints, 40 additional talukas were added, bringing the total to 305 talukas. All 12 standard state drought relief concessions are now extended to these talukas,” the chief minister said after a cabinet meeting.

READ THIS: El Niño to dominate India’s post-monsoon season; neutral IOD raises rainfall concerns

Maharashtra expands drought relief measures

The state government had declared 265 talukas drought-hit last month following a rainfall deficit. The relief package includes crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions and electricity bill subsidies.

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Fadnavis said drought declarations are generally made by the end of November, with assistance extended from December. However, considering the severity of the current situation, the government advanced the notification to October.

An authenticated list of an additional 3.5 lakh farmers has also been processed for scheduled debt relief payments, he said.

The government has removed outdated conditions under a 1992 resolution that restricted educational fee waivers for farmers’ children. The exemption will now be available universally across the affected areas.

Action against loan recovery, water shortage

Fadnavis said district central cooperative banks and credit societies had been warned against coercive loan recoveries, harassment and undue pressure on farmers. The government is also working to extend similar safeguards to private banks and financial institutions.

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No coercive recovery or pressure will be permitted for pending electricity bills. Agricultural pumps of up to 7.5 horsepower will receive free electricity under the state’s policy.

The chief minister also highlighted the worsening water situation in Marathwada, where groundwater levels in observation wells have fallen below three metres. The government plans to deploy water tankers early, during October and November, with all tankers tracked through GPS.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra’s water crisis puts India’s economic powerhouse under pressure

Nearly 16,000 illegal water connections have been disconnected to protect drinking water supplies, with the government adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised water extraction.

Fodder support and cabinet resolution

Fodder reserves across Maharashtra range from 90 days to seven months, depending on the region. Farmers in areas with irrigation or dam water availability have been encouraged to cultivate rabi jowar and fodder crops. The state government has committed to purchasing all harvested fodder at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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