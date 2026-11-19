MUST READ | Meta launches standalone app ‘Direct’ for Instagram DMs: Sign up without an account

Meta plans to appoint a new India public policy head

Meta is searching for a vice president of public policy in India. The position has not been publicly advertised, and the company’s representatives have not responded yet, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Senior Director Aman Jain currently leads Meta’s government relations in India and will report to the new vice president, according to people familiar with the matter. Jain joined Meta from Amazon this year. Before him, Shivnath Thukral held the vice president of public policy position before leaving for fintech company PhonePe last year. The proposed appointment would bring Meta back to its earlier leadership structure.

India is important to Meta not only because of its large user base but also because it offers opportunities to grow advertising and sales. The country also offers a significant market for its open-source Llama AI models, which Meta hopes to use to deepen engagement and create new monetisation opportunities across its platforms.

DON'T MISS | GTA 6 pre-orders cross estimated $1.5 billion: Can video games challenge Hollywood blockbusters?

Advertisement

WhatsApp and Instagram disputes add to Meta’s challenges

One major disagreement concerns WhatsApp’s username feature, announced earlier this year. It lets you connect without sharing your phone numbers, a change Meta presented as a privacy benefit. However, the Indian government has held back its rollout over concerns that it could enable online fraud. The decision could affect a feature intended for WhatsApp’s more than 650 million users in India.

Meta has also faced scrutiny over child sexual abuse material on its platforms, including Instagram, and has since removed more explicit content from Instagram in India. In August, Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan apologised to Indian officials after Facebook temporarily restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The episodes were widely seen as a setback for Meta’s India public policy team. Social media platforms have faced growing scrutiny over their influence on citizens, particularly young Gen Z users, and their role in anti-government protests this year.

The challenge extends beyond Meta. Google has also faced regulatory friction over IT rules, content and app takedowns. It reshuffled its India policy team last year and recently promoted an insider to director of government affairs.

For global technology companies, public policy teams have become increasingly important to business expansion in India. These roles can command some of the highest salaries at US tech firms’ India offices, but navigating relations with a nationalist government can be challenging. Apple offers a contrasting example, with its policy team aligning the company’s manufacturing plans with India’s ambitions, helping turn the country into a major iPhone production base, with sales crossing $10 billion (approximately ₹9.35 lakh crore).