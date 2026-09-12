Former Air India pilot found dead in Vasant Kunj hotel, police launch investigation

The hotel manager went to the guest’s room after receiving the information. The door was found locked from inside and was eventually opened using the hotel’s master key. The former pilot was found lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the room.

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Hotel staff immediately informed the police, following which a team from the Vasant Kunj North police station reached the location. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A crime investigation team was also called to the hotel to examine the room and assist investigators in determining what may have happened.

Police have so far not drawn any definite conclusion regarding the circumstances surrounding the death. As reported by India Today, officials said there were no immediate findings that could conclusively establish the cause of death. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on September 12.

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However, the final cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem findings and subsequent medical opinion are received, police said.

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Investigators are now examining the circumstances preceding the death and other relevant details as part of the ongoing inquiry. Police are also expected to rely on forensic findings and the medical report before reaching any conclusion.

At present, the exact circumstances that led to the former Air India captain’s death remain unknown. Officials have not ruled in favour of any particular cause, and the investigation is continuing.