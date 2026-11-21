Pointing to trade data between 2012 and 2025, Tharoor wrote that India’s trade deficit with ASEAN rose from $10.4 billion to $51.2 billion, while its share in the total import baskets of major FTA partners stagnated or declined. He stated that India’s share of ASEAN’s import market fell from 3.42% to 1.71%, shrank in Singapore from 2.27% to 1.71%, and dipped in South Korea from 1.33% to 1.02%.

He also wrote that India’s trade-related value-chain integration as a percentage of gross trade declined from 37.13% to 34.38% over the same period, weakening across hubs such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia while gaining only in isolated cases like Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

"The hard truth is that zero-tariff market access for India still means that our exports have to compete with exports from other countries that may have similarly low levels of tariffs for their products," Tharoor wrote.

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Tharoor emphasised that he supports trade diplomacy and welcomes the move away from protectionism, calling FTAs useful for securing critical raw materials, expanding service exports and building strategic alignments.

However, he warned that signing trade agreements without strengthening domestic manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, regulatory processes and the cost of doing business creates asymmetric market access that favors foreign imports over Indian exports.

Addressing corruption concerns, Tharoor wrote: "And we must end the appalling situation that leads every businessman I have met in the last few months to lament that corruption has never been worse. After several such conversations, I have found myself saying, 'When Modiji said 'na khaunga, na khane doonga', I didn't realise he only meant beef.'"

Closing with a message to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Tharoor asked: "Even as I applaud the new pacts we are so enthusiastically signing, I would like to offer a friendly word to Piyush Goyal: you have a double-barrelled responsibility; you are minister of both commerce and industry. Are you being consumed by the first half of your portfolio while neglecting the second?"