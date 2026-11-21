The correction raises an important question: How much wealth would an investor have lost by purchasing silver at its peak?

How much would a $10,000 investment have lost?

Silver has plunged 64.2% from its January peak, compared with gold’s 31.5% decline, eroding investor wealth and sharply reducing ETF values.

Consider an investor who purchased $10,000 worth of silver at its January record price of $121.785 per ounce.

The investment would have purchased approximately 82.11 ounces of silver. At $44.025 per ounce, the same holding would be worth approximately $3,615.

This translates into a loss of around $6,385, or nearly 64%.

The impact becomes more significant as the initial investment increases.

Source: Illustrative calculations based on silver prices declining from $121.785 to $44.025 per ounce. Transaction costs, taxes and currency movements excluded.

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Silver's big lesson

One of the biggest misconceptions among investors is that a 64% decline requires an equivalent 64% increase to recover the original investment.

In reality, an investment that has fallen from $10,000 to approximately $3,615 must appreciate by nearly 177% to regain its original value.

Silver would therefore need to climb from $44.025 to $121.785 per ounce for an investor who purchased at the peak to break even, excluding costs.

This demonstrates why protecting capital is crucial during periods of extreme market volatility.

Should investors average down?

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Averaging down involves purchasing additional units after prices decline, thereby reducing the average acquisition cost.

For example, an investor who initially purchased $10,000 worth of silver at $121.785 and invested another $10,000 at $44.025 would reduce the average purchase price to approximately $64.67 per ounce.

However, the investor would also double their exposure to an asset experiencing significant volatility.

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Why is silver falling despite supply shortages?

The Silver Institute forecasts a global silver supply deficit of 46.3 million ounces in 2026, compared with 40.3 million ounces in 2025.

Nevertheless, speculative selling has outweighed these supportive fundamentals.

Barchart noted that silver's monthly historical volatility reached 51.42%, compared with gold's 25.25%, making silver approximately twice as volatile.

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What should investors do now?

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For Indian investors holding silver ETFs or fund-of-funds, the correction highlights the importance of diversification, disciplined allocation and avoiding excessive exposure to a single commodity.

While falling prices may offer opportunities for gradual accumulation, investors should assess their risk appetite and investment horizon before committing additional capital.

The central lesson is that large investment losses require disproportionately greater gains to recover, making capital preservation as important as chasing returns.

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