The survey covered 10,235 respondents across seven selected districts, accounting for approximately 80% of Uttarakhand's population.

Dhami government's performance gets approval

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership appears to be a major factor behind the BJP's advantage.

The survey found that 62.6% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the government's overall performance, particularly in law and order, women's safety, infrastructure, farmer support and tourism development.

Dhami also leads the chief ministerial preference rankings with 42.3% support, compared with 35.3% for Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal.

The BJP's cultural positioning remains another strength. Around 63.1% of respondents identified the party as best placed to preserve Uttarakhand's religious and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, 52.9% supported the double-engine development narrative, reinforcing the party's governance messaging.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Uttar Pradesh election 2027: Can BJP bag 320+ seats in country's most populous state? What CM Yogi says

Inflation and unemployment remain concerns

Despite favourable approval ratings, economic issues could pose challenges for the incumbent government.

Inflation emerged as the biggest electoral concern, cited by 42.9% of respondents. Employment and migration followed at 16.3%, while recruitment irregularities and examination paper leaks accounted for 12.8%.

Corruption was identified by 9.4% of respondents.

The survey also revealed potential voter movement towards Congress. Around 14.7% of respondents recalling a BJP vote in the 2022 Assembly elections now indicate support for Congress.

Key findings

Indicator Survey findings BJP voting intention 53.4% Congress voting intention Advertisement 36.6% BJP lead over Congress 16.8 percentage points Expect BJP to form government 51.2% Satisfaction with Dhami government 62.6% Dhami as preferred CM 42.3% Ganesh Godiyal as preferred CM 35.3% BJP support in Garhwal 57.0% Congress support in Garhwal 30.7% BJP support in Kumaon 47.3% Congress support in Kumaon 46.4% Inflation as top electoral concern 42.9% Employment and migration 16.3% Recruitment irregularities and paper leaks 12.8%

Kumaon could witness a close contest

Regional differences could significantly influence the election.

In Garhwal, the BJP enjoys a commanding lead with 57% support against Congress's 30.7%.

ALSO READ: 'File your nomination, I'll file mine': Yogi dares Akhilesh to contest from Ayodhya

However, Kumaon presents a different picture, with the BJP at 47.3% and Congress close behind at 46.4%.

Congress is particularly competitive in Udham Singh Nagar, while Haridwar also shows a closely contested political landscape.

Can Congress narrow the gap?

Congress's current voting intention of 36.6% exceeds its recalled 2022 Assembly support of 30.3%, indicating an opportunity to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment.

However, the BJP's substantial statewide lead, Dhami's leadership advantage and favourable governance perceptions suggest that Congress faces a challenging electoral contest.

Advertisement

DO READ: UP Polls 2027: Akhilesh Yadav hints Congress wants 181 seats in seat-sharing talks