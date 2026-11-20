The survey covered 10,235 respondents across seven selected districts, accounting for approximately 80% of Uttarakhand's population.
Dhami government's performance gets approval
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership appears to be a major factor behind the BJP's advantage.
The survey found that 62.6% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the government's overall performance, particularly in law and order, women's safety, infrastructure, farmer support and tourism development.
Dhami also leads the chief ministerial preference rankings with 42.3% support, compared with 35.3% for Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal.
The BJP's cultural positioning remains another strength. Around 63.1% of respondents identified the party as best placed to preserve Uttarakhand's religious and cultural heritage.
Meanwhile, 52.9% supported the double-engine development narrative, reinforcing the party's governance messaging.
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Inflation and unemployment remain concerns
Despite favourable approval ratings, economic issues could pose challenges for the incumbent government.
Inflation emerged as the biggest electoral concern, cited by 42.9% of respondents. Employment and migration followed at 16.3%, while recruitment irregularities and examination paper leaks accounted for 12.8%.
Corruption was identified by 9.4% of respondents.
The survey also revealed potential voter movement towards Congress. Around 14.7% of respondents recalling a BJP vote in the 2022 Assembly elections now indicate support for Congress.
Key findings
|
Indicator
|
Survey findings
|
BJP voting intention
|
53.4%
|
Congress voting intention
|
36.6%
|
BJP lead over Congress
|
16.8 percentage points
|
Expect BJP to form government
|
51.2%
|
Satisfaction with Dhami government
|
62.6%
|
Dhami as preferred CM
|
42.3%
|
Ganesh Godiyal as preferred CM
|
35.3%
|
BJP support in Garhwal
|
57.0%
|
Congress support in Garhwal
|
30.7%
|
BJP support in Kumaon
|
47.3%
|
Congress support in Kumaon
|
46.4%
|
Inflation as top electoral concern
|
42.9%
|
Employment and migration
|
16.3%
|
Recruitment irregularities and paper leaks
|
12.8%
Kumaon could witness a close contest
Regional differences could significantly influence the election.
In Garhwal, the BJP enjoys a commanding lead with 57% support against Congress's 30.7%.
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However, Kumaon presents a different picture, with the BJP at 47.3% and Congress close behind at 46.4%.
Congress is particularly competitive in Udham Singh Nagar, while Haridwar also shows a closely contested political landscape.
Can Congress narrow the gap?
Congress's current voting intention of 36.6% exceeds its recalled 2022 Assembly support of 30.3%, indicating an opportunity to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment.
However, the BJP's substantial statewide lead, Dhami's leadership advantage and favourable governance perceptions suggest that Congress faces a challenging electoral contest.
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