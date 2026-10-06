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GST council set to remove arrest powers, limit small notices, and ease e-commerce rules

GST council set to remove arrest powers, limit small notices, and ease e-commerce rules

The Council is also set to consider an optional annual return paired with quarterly payments for businesses with turnover up to ₹5 crore that supply exclusively to unregistered end-consumers (B2C)

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 7:54 PM IST
GST council set to remove arrest powers, limit small notices, and ease e-commerce rulesAs the 57th GST Council is set to convene on October 8, the Council is likely going to approve a comprehensive set of enforcement and procedural reforms

As the 57th GST Council is set to convene on October 8, the Council is likely going to approve a comprehensive set of enforcement and procedural reforms, headlined by the total removal of arrest powers and significant compliance relief for MSMEs and e-commerce sellers.

Marking a fundamental shift in enforcement policy, the power of arrest is proposed to be removed entirely from the GST statute. Tax authorities will instead rely on civil financial measures, i.e tax recovery, interest, and proportionate penalties to resolve tax disputes.

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READ THIS: GST Council set to unveil next-gen reforms: 17-day refunds, simpler registrations, easier input tax credit

 According to sources, arrest was initially written into the law as a deterrent when manual invoice tracking was limited. With current digital matching system capabilities, fake credit is detected directly by the portal.

In addition, the statutory threshold for prosecution is expected to be raised fivefold from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, shielding ordinary operational, valuation, or classification disputes from criminal proceedings. Nine statutory offences are proposed for complete decriminalisation, while 24 others will see maximum sentences reduced and mandatory minimum prison terms removed.

To clear administrative backlogs and reduce costs for small businesses, the Council is expected to set a minimum threshold of ₹10,000 for issuing show-cause notices under sections 73, 74, and 74A.

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Crucially, this threshold is slated to apply retroactively to existing pending cases before adjudicating officers, Appellate Authorities, and the Appellate Tribunal. The rule would immediately close approximately 1.23 lakh pending show-cause notices and nearly 11,800 first appeals.

For small entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises supplying through digital platforms, the Council is likely going to approve eliminating the requirement of maintaining a physical registered office in every state supplied.

ALSO READ: GST Council likely to consider institutional reforms for officers’ committees. Read about the changes

Under the proposed arrangement, a small seller needs physical address verification and authentication only once in their home State. To sell across India, the merchant can declare the e-commerce platform's local warehouse as their place of business in other States via automated platform consent, involving no officer intervention.

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The Council is also set to consider an optional annual return paired with quarterly payments for businesses with turnover up to ₹5 crore that supply exclusively to unregistered end-consumers (B2C). This reform would transition roughly 16.66 lakh small traders from recurring monthly filing requirements into a single annual return.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 7:54 PM IST
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