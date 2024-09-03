scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

Haryana assembly polls: 32 seats finalised today, no discussion on Vinesh Phogat or Bajrang Punia, says Congress   

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria

The Congress on Tuesday held another round of Central Election Committee meeting to decide candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana. After the meeting, AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria said discussions on 34 seats were finalised on Monday and 32 of the 41 seats were finalised today. He, however, said that no specific discussions on specific seats were held. 

"Vinesh Phogat's or Bajrang Punia's names are not among them. I think, there will be clarity over this by the day after tomorrow," Babaria said when asked if the names of Phogat and Punia were among the 32 candidates finalised earlier. 

Babaria said suggestions were put forth regarding candidates on Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja's seats. The AICC Haryana in-charge said the talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were in a preliminary stage. "We are exploring it. If there is any further development in the next 2-3 days, we will let you know," he said while speaking to reporters. 
 

Published on: Sep 03, 2024, 9:20 PM IST
