Health Minister JP Nadda reviews heatwave preparedness

Union Health Minister JP Nadda today reviewed the heatwave situation and preparedness of the central govt hospitals. He has directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to the affected.

Nadda has also directed officials to start special heatwave units in the central government hospitals, an official statement from the Ministry of Health said.

The Union health ministry, earlier this month, urged states and Union Territories to conduct follow-up and review heatstroke rooms, ORS corners and strengthening surveillance. The ministry had also directed implementation of critical fire and electrical safety measures at all healthcare facilities.

The healthcare facilities were asked to assess the preparedness for heatwave conditions.

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded was over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather department said.

Delhi government's Health Department has issued a circular to all MS, MDs and CDMOs stating that Emergency services must remain operational all 24 hours in the hospitals and a senior doctor must always remain present in the Emergency section to handle heatstroke patients.

MS/MDs must personally ensure the immediate admission and treatment of such patients, to ensure that the maximum lives could be saved, the notice said.

Data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the rising temperatures have claimed 56 lives since March 1.

The data released by the Union ministry of health showed that maximum deaths from heatstroke took place in Madhya Pradesh (14) followed by Maharashtra with 11 deaths.

According to the data shared by states more than 7 lakh people were admitted into emergency wards of primary care hospitals for heat-related ailments.

There has been an influx of patients in the national capital, complaining of heat stroke and exhaustion.

(With inputs from PTI)