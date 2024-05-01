Heatwave days highest this April in 15 years in Gangetic West Bengal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Gangetic West Bengal witnessed the highest number of heatwave days this April in the last 15 years. Odisha too witnessed the highest number of heatwave days in April in the last 9 years.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a press briefing, additionally, said that Odisha experienced the longest heatwave spell of 16 days since 2016 this April. Meanwhile, South Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat are likely to experience 5-8 additional heatwave days in May, IMD stated.

The weather department said that above normal maximum temperatures are expected in May in most parts of the country, except for in parts of northeast, northwest and central India. The prolonged heatwave spell over east and south peninsular India last month was due to the absence of thunderstorms, and persisting anti-cyclone conditions.

Mohapatra also stated that above normal maximum temperatures have become frequent over the south peninsular India since the 1980s. An average maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius in April across south peninsular India was the second highest since 1901. Similarly, an average minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius in April in east and northeast India was the highest since 1901.

The IMD reasoned that the frequency of thunderstorms was below average, leading to temperatures that were warmer in east and northeast India.

Earlier, last month, the IMD predicted that 2024 could be the hottest year on record, and could surpass 2023, which was marked as the warmest year on record. The Met department had predicted May to witness significantly warmer days, resulting in severe heatwave in several regions, including north and central India.

The IMD had already issued a red alert for some places in West Bengal and Odisha till the end of April, as well as an orange alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and parts of Karnataka.