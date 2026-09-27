Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for 55% inheritance tax to make India a ‘truly competitive nation’

Inheritance tax is a tax on the wealth or assets passed on to heirs after a person’s death. Depending on how a country structures the tax, it can be charged on the estate before assets are transferred or on what the beneficiaries receive.

For instance, under a hypothetical 55% inheritance tax, an estate worth ₹100 crore could face a tax of ₹55 crore, leaving ₹45 crore for the heirs, subject to exemptions and other rules.

If India wants to become a truly competitive nation, it should consider a 55% inheritance tax. Opportunity should come from what you build-not simply from what you inherit. — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) September 26, 2026

India currently does not levy an inheritance tax. The country previously had Estate Duty, which was imposed on property passing after a person’s death, but it was abolished in 1985.

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Who is Sabeer Bhatia?

Bhatia was born in Chandigarh and studied at BITS Pilani before moving to the US. He later graduated from the California Institute of Technology and earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

In 1996, Bhatia and Jack Smith launched Hotmail, which became one of the early widely used web-based email services. Microsoft acquired Hotmail in 1997 for a reported $400 million.

After Hotmail, Bhatia went on to launch and back several ventures. These included Arzoo, an online travel company, and Sabse Technologies, a communications-focused company. He also founded AMP Technologies, which worked on cloud-based enterprise software.

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In 2021, Bhatia launched ShowReel, a video-based platform aimed at connecting job seekers and employers.