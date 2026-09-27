‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram’: CM Vijay launches gold ring scheme for babies. Check eligibility

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Who is eligible?

The benefit is available to babies born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals and other government healthcare institutions. The mother must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu to qualify.

Beneficiaries must also be registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and possess a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) identification number. The scheme applies to newborns irrespective of their birth order.

The benefit will be available retrospectively for babies born from June 22, 2026 — Vijay’s birthday. This means families whose children were delivered in government hospitals from that date can also claim the ring.

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How will the scheme work?

Each eligible newborn will receive a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring. The ring will carry a unique serial number and be packed in tamper-proof packaging, the government said.

For babies born between June 22 and the formal launch date, the rings will be distributed through designated centres across Tamil Nadu. Reports said 107 hubs have been identified for the initial distribution, with arrangements to provide rings to around 100 children per day.

From September 28, eligible babies are expected to receive the ring when they are discharged from the government hospital. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation will procure and supply the rings to designated hospitals based on government requirements.

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The first phase reportedly includes 1.28 lakh rings. The scheme is inspired by the Tamil tradition of ‘Thaimaaman Seer’, under which a maternal uncle presents gifts to a newborn.