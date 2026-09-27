CISF catches alleged fraudster at Pune airport after passenger transfers Rs 11,000, finds 3 different identities

The passenger, acting on humanitarian grounds, transferred Rs 11,000 to a Google Pay account provided by the accused.

However, personnel deployed at the CISF Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) and the Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW) noticed the suspicious interaction and immediately intervened for verification.

Documents showed three different names

During questioning and document verification, CISF personnel found discrepancies in the identity documents of the accused.

The Google Pay account used to receive the money was registered in the name of Gujjaralapudi Bala Koteswara Rao. However, his Aadhaar card and driving licence carried the name MV Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

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A faculty identity card of Parul University recovered from his possession mentioned another name, Alluru Shyam Prasad, according to the CISF release.

The accused was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the multiple identities and the third-party financial transaction. He was subsequently detained by CISF personnel.

After being informed about the findings, the passenger realised that he had been deceived and expressed his willingness to file a formal complaint.

CCTV linked accused to earlier fraud

The CISF said its Intelligence Wing had stepped up surveillance following a similar fraud incident reported at Pune Airport on September 1, 2026. In that case, a departing passenger was allegedly cheated of Rs 18,600 using an identical modus operandi.

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"By matching the apprehended suspect's activities with CCTV footage from the September 01 incident, investigators confirmed he was the same perpetrator. During further questioning, the suspect admitted his involvement in the previous fraud, for which a Cyber Crime complaint had already been lodged," the CISF said in its release.

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Accused handed over to Pune police

Following preliminary investigation and the formal complaint by the arriving passenger, the accused was handed over to Vimantal Police Station, Pune, for further legal action and detailed investigation.

The CISF reiterated its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and security at airports and maintaining zero tolerance towards criminal activities within its jurisdiction.