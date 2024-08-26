‘I feel very fortunate…’: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat says her fight has just begun

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified ahead of her match for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has said that her fight has only just begun. Phogat, on Sunday, was honoured with a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat in Haryana’s Rohtak.

Phogat said when she was disqualified for measuring 100 gms overweight for the 50-kg final match she felt she was rather unfortunate, but said that that’s not how she feels now. "When I could not play in Paris, I thought I was very unfortunate but after returning to India and experiencing all the love and support here, I feel that I am very fortunate," she said.

Related Articles

"My fight has not ended, it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters' honour has just started. We said the same thing during our sit-in," Phogat said, addressing the gathering at the event.

Phogat’s reference is to the agitation last years by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Thanking the Sarvkhap Panchayat, Phogat said that this honour is above any medal. She also said that this gesture would encourage other sportpersons that they would be supported by their communities during their not-so-great phases.

The khap panchayat’s medal comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)dismissed Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the freestyle final at the Olympics. Phogat had demanded a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Phogat but was promoted to the final following Phogat's disqualification.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha expressed shock and disappointment at CAS's decision. She said the dismissal has significant implications for Phogat and the sporting community. “The marginal discrepancy of 100 grams and the resultant consequences have a profound impact, not only on Vinesh's career but also raise serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation. The IOA believes that total disqualification for such a weight infraction warrants deeper examination. Our legal representatives highlighted this in their submissions,” Usha added.