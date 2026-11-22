🚨#ImportantAnnouncement The Cockroach Club will be a physical space for the young generation of this country. A place to come together, exchange ideas, question, learn, and grow. A space where young minds can engage with the ideas of Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar and other great thinkers through lectures and discussions. We will broaden our horizons through film screenings. A place where one can find a quiet corner to read, study, and prepare for examinations. But since my generation is not just a bunch of serious people, the Club will also serve as a place to unwind, laugh, and have fun through live performances and stand-up comedy. Above all, the Cockroach Club will be a space that encourages the young to THINK for themselves. Not a place where opinions are handed down or ideologies imposed. But one where ideas are debated, perspectives challenged, and independent thought celebrated. A place where we the young don’t just learn about the world as it is, but begin imagining the world and our India as it ought to be. We the young will develop our Idea of India at the Cockroach Club. 🇮🇳🪳✊🏻 @Cockroachisback https://t.co/cB2mcerx8h — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 22, 2026

Cockroach Club to host lectures and discussions

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According to Das, the club will organise lectures and discussions on the ideas of prominent Indian thinkers, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar.

“The Cockroach Club will be a physical space for the young generation of this country. A place to come together, exchange ideas, question, learn, and grow. A space where young minds can engage with the ideas of Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar and other great thinkers through lectures and discussions,” his X post read.

Film screenings and study sessions will also be held at the club. Visitors would be able to attend lectures, participate in discussions, watch films, read or use the space to prepare for examinations.

A space for ideas, films and cultural performances

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The proposed activities seek to bring together intellectual discussions and everyday social engagement rather than make the space exclusively academic or political.

Live performances and stand-up comedy are also part of the plan. Das said the club would not be limited to serious conversations, adding that young people should also have a place to laugh, relax and enjoy themselves.

The idea is to create a setting where learning and recreation can coexist. While discussions on political thought and India’s history would form part of the club’s activities, performances and other cultural events would provide a more informal way for young people to interact.

Independent thinking at the heart of Cockroach Club

Das said independent thinking would be central to the initiative. According to him, the Cockroach Club would not be a place where opinions are handed down to visitors. Instead, it would allow young people to develop their own perspectives and points of view.

“We the young will develop our Idea of India at the Cockroach Club. A place where we the young don’t just learn about the world as it is, but begin imagining the world and our India as it ought to be,” Das wrote.

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He said the club would encourage participants to examine ideas, engage with competing perspectives and form their own conclusions.

“Above all, the Cockroach Club will be a space that encourages the young to THINK for themselves. Not a place where opinions are handed down or ideologies imposed. But one where ideas are debated, perspectives challenged, and independent thought celebrated,” his post further read.