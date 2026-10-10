'If you are watching this video...': Abhijeet Dipke’s message to CJP supporters goes viral after detention

The post stated that Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were in detention and that CJP’s organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, will lead the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

READ THIS: CJP protest: Abhijeet Dipke shares video of moment he, his co-convenors were detained inside flight

In the video, Dipke directly addresses viewers and explains the contingency plan for the movement. “If you are watching this video, that means me, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been arrested,” he says.

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He then identifies Shinde as the person who would take charge in their absence and urges supporters to follow him for further updates and leadership.

“After us, Ajinkya will lead the movement, so please follow Ajinkya Shinde,” Dipke says in the recorded message.

IMPORTANT Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP https://t.co/WSQ69mKfTV — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

The video appears to be intended to ensure continuity in the movement in the event of the detention of its key members. By recording the message in advance, Dipke communicated the party’s proposed leadership arrangement to supporters and sought to direct them towards Shinde.

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CJP names Ajinkya Shinde to lead Jantar Mantar protest

According to the party’s post, Shinde is expected to take the lead in the protest at Jantar Mantar while Dipke, Das and Ranka remain in detention. The announcement places Shinde at the centre of the organisation’s immediate plans for the demonstration.

The post also tags Shinde’s X account, directing supporters to his profile for updates on the movement.

The development comes amid preparations for the protest at Jantar Mantar, a prominent site for demonstrations in the national capital. The party’s announcement indicates that it intends to continue its planned protest despite the reported detention of the three individuals.