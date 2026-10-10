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'If you are watching this video...': Abhijeet Dipke’s message to CJP supporters goes viral after detention

'If you are watching this video...': Abhijeet Dipke’s message to CJP supporters goes viral after detention

The video surfaced hours after the three were detained by the Delhi Police and sent into separate custody.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 1:50 PM IST
'If you are watching this video...': Abhijeet Dipke’s message to CJP supporters goes viral after detentionAbhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), can be heard saying in a pre-recorded message to his supporters that if they are seeing the video, that means he and his co-convenors: Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka: have been arrested. The video surfaced hours after the three were detained by the Delhi Police and sent into separate custody.

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In anticipation of a possible arrest, Dipke named Ajinkya Shinde as the person who will lead the movement if he and two other members are taken into custody. In a post shared on the party’s official X account, CJP said Dipke had recorded the video on the night before, anticipating a potential arrest.

The post stated that Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were in detention and that CJP’s organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, will lead the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

READ THIS: CJP protest: Abhijeet Dipke shares video of moment he, his co-convenors were detained inside flight

In the video, Dipke directly addresses viewers and explains the contingency plan for the movement. “If you are watching this video, that means me, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been arrested,” he says.

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He then identifies Shinde as the person who would take charge in their absence and urges supporters to follow him for further updates and leadership.

“After us, Ajinkya will lead the movement, so please follow Ajinkya Shinde,” Dipke says in the recorded message.

The video appears to be intended to ensure continuity in the movement in the event of the detention of its key members. By recording the message in advance, Dipke communicated the party’s proposed leadership arrangement to supporters and sought to direct them towards Shinde.

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ALSO READ: 'Shame on you Modi, Shah': CJP as Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das detained from plane

CJP names Ajinkya Shinde to lead Jantar Mantar protest

According to the party’s post, Shinde is expected to take the lead in the protest at Jantar Mantar while Dipke, Das and Ranka remain in detention. The announcement places Shinde at the centre of the organisation’s immediate plans for the demonstration.

The post also tags Shinde’s X account, directing supporters to his profile for updates on the movement.

The development comes amid preparations for the protest at Jantar Mantar, a prominent site for demonstrations in the national capital. The party’s announcement indicates that it intends to continue its planned protest despite the reported detention of the three individuals.

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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