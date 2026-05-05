Backed by MS Dhoni, Lauded by Narendra Modi: This Akhada-inspired gym is a hit with Gen Z and elders

Amid the fast-paced fitness culture of Bengaluru, a quiet shift is underway, one that replaces high-tech treadmills with centuries-old training tools like the gada and mudgar. At the centre of this movement is Tagda Raho, a homegrown startup reintroducing traditional Indian strength training to a modern, urban audience.

Advertisement

The startup’s rise has been swift and significant. Tagda Raho has earned recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat for its “fusion of ancient Indian strength training with modern techniques.” It has also attracted backing from cricket icon MS Dhoni and was invited by the Indian Army’s Para Special Forces to design a specialised training capsule for soldiers.

Deeply personal journey

Founded by Rishabh Malhotra, Tagda Raho is rooted in a deeply personal journey of recovery. Malhotra, who once suffered 75 percent arm paralysis due to bacterial neuritis, turned to these ancient tools when conventional treatment options fell short.

"The AHA moment for me was fairly personal... I had an arm that was left 75 percent paralysed because of a condition known as bacterial neuritis," he told Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Adding further, Rishabh said that he couldn't use the arm for anything else, and it is through a consistent use of the mudgar and the gada that he actually got his arm back after doctors had written off every other possibility.

What began as rehabilitation soon transformed into a larger mission. "It wasn't a piece of relic... it was something that was here, it was present and it was meant to be here and perhaps I was the conduit through which it could have been brought back into mainstream," he noted.

The startup’s rise has been swift and significant. Tagda Raho has earned recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat for its “fusion of ancient Indian strength training with modern techniques.” It has also attracted backing from cricket icon MS Dhoni and was invited by the Indian Army’s Para Special Forces to design a specialised training capsule for soldiers.

Advertisement

Bridging tradition and urban fitness

Traditionally associated with rural akhadas, tools like the gada and mudgar have rarely found space in urban gyms. Malhotra’s approach, however, moves beyond nostalgia.

"We did not rebrand it by putting a new costume on it. We made a format that is more accessible," he explained. He further said, "By adding structure we have been able to personalise the entire format for people and I think that is what sort of help us reach out to and connect with the urban population today," Malhotra noted.

At the core of Tagda Raho’s training philosophy is off-centre loading, a principle that distinguishes it from conventional gym workouts.

"When you actually swing an equipment or weight, you are teaching your body to manage force... you are going to be using your grip, forearms, trunk and your hip, glutes to ensure the body is stable. Ours is not a format that isolates a muscle group... you want to treat and train your body to fire as a single unit," he said.

Building resilience through movement

Malhotra believes this training builds not just strength, but resilience.

The Tagda Raho format

A typical session lasts 60 to 70 minutes and follows a circuit-based structure involving 7 to 9 movements. These include bodyweight exercises along with gada, mudgar, and samtola training, focusing on full-body coordination rather than isolated muscle work.

Advertisement

The monthly membership is priced at ₹4,999 and includes physiotherapy support, an element Malhotra considers essential.

A cross-generational appeal

Tagda Raho’s approach is resonating across age groups, from Gen Z users seeking variety to older individuals prioritising longevity.

"Our retention with 30-plus is almost at about 75 percent. And that's because they've lived their journey through other formats of fitness... they've found something that's worked for them," he said. He added, "Our oldest member happens to be 74-years-old."

Redefining fitness goals

In an era dominated by high-intensity interval training, Malhotra advocates for a more balanced, sustainable approach rooted in Indian physical culture.

"Intensity is not the only ingredient that measures fitness... If you look at what Indian physical culture has been built on, it's been built on repetition, it's been built on rhythm, it's been built on breath, patience. And the biggest direction is longevity," he said.

As Tagda Raho continues to expand, backed by institutional recognition and celebrity support, its founder believes the starting point for any fitness journey remains deeply personal.

"If your motivation to get into fitness is to look like XYZ, it's a great starting point... but there will be a point where you'll have to go beyond it and get a little more personal," he concluded.