India poised to benefit as global wealth turns to AI, infra, emerging markets: Report

India could emerge as one of the key beneficiaries of shifting global investment trends as wealthy families and family offices increasingly allocate capital toward artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, emerging markets and gold, according to the UBS Global Family Office Report 2026.

The report, based on a survey of 307 family offices across more than 30 markets with an average net worth of $2.7 billion, finds that investors are repositioning portfolios amid geopolitical uncertainty, rising debt levels and concerns about long-term economic growth.

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Emerging markets

One of the report's most significant findings is that family offices are planning to increase allocations to emerging-market equities even as developed markets continue to form the backbone of portfolios. Investors are also seeking greater geographic diversification beyond traditional North American holdings.

This trend could work in India's favour. As one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, India offers a combination of economic growth, corporate earnings expansion and a deepening capital market that continues to attract global investors.

The report notes growing interest in Asia-Pacific as family offices look to diversify regional exposure over the coming years.

The shift reflects a broader reassessment of portfolio strategy among wealthy investors globally. As one US family office representative noted, “The world has changed in the past one-and-a-half years, so it makes sense that people are responding to that.”

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AI remains dominant

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the strongest thematic investment opportunity among global family offices. About 65% of respondents already have exposure to AI-related investments and most plan to maintain or increase allocations despite concerns about elevated valuations.

Investment interest spans the entire AI value chain, including data-centre infrastructure, AI software platforms, semiconductor producers and AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

For India, this is particularly relevant as the country accelerates investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, digital public platforms and data centres. The rapid growth of India's technology startup ecosystem could position the country to benefit from increasing global interest in AI-driven opportunities.

Highlighting the intensity of investor interest, the CEO of a Hong Kong-based family office company said, “Family offices are frightened of missing out, so they are investing in both rival AI ecosystems that are developing in the US and China.”

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Infrastructure and energy transition

Infrastructure is another area drawing substantial investor attention. The report identifies infrastructure, power generation, electrification and energy-transition themes among the preferred long-term investment opportunities for family offices.

India's ongoing investments in highways, railways, airports, logistics parks, renewable energy projects and transmission networks align closely with these global investment preferences. As governments and private investors seek long-duration assets with predictable returns, India's infrastructure pipeline may become increasingly attractive.

Gold gains prominence

The report also highlights renewed interest in gold as investors seek protection against geopolitical risks and uncertainty surrounding global currencies. Family offices are considering increasing gold allocations, even though the precious metal remains a relatively small portion of overall portfolios.

For India, one of the world's largest consumers of gold, stronger institutional demand could reinforce interest in gold-backed investment products, including exchange-traded funds.

Reflecting this trend, the CEO of a European family investment office said, “Gold continues to attract a lot of attention and, from our perspective, it plays a meaningful role both in terms of our overall portfolio diversification as well as supporting our efforts to reduce exposure to the US dollar.”

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Global investors

Beyond specific asset classes, the broader message from the UBS report is that wealthy investors are prioritising resilience. Geopolitical conflict remains the top risk identified by family offices, while concerns about debt crises and economic slowdowns are rising.

As one Chilean family office executive put it, “The big question is: how long can governments continue to spend and borrow?”

Against this backdrop, capital is increasingly flowing toward themes associated with long-term structural growth. As global investors look for opportunities in AI, infrastructure, energy transition and emerging markets, India appears well positioned to benefit from many of the trends shaping the next phase of global wealth creation.