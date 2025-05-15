The launch of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), originally planned for May 29, has been postponed due to the discovery of a minor technical issue during pre-launch checks. The mission, part of Axiom Space's Ax-4 programme, will now take place on June 8, 2025, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shukla's mission marks a significant milestone for India as he is set to become the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 mission. The Ax-4 crew includes mission commander Peggy Whitson from the USA, along with mission specialists Sawosz Uznaski-Winiewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. Shukla serves as the mission’s pilot.

The Ax-4 mission will utilise SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket, and is expected to last for up to 14 days. The crew will conduct a range of activities, including scientific research, technology demonstrations, and outreach initiatives.

Shubanshu Shukla, with over 2,000 hours of flying experience, was selected for India's astronaut programme in 2019 and has undergone rigorous training in Russia, India, and the US. His participation is seen as a crucial step in India's space ambitions, particularly in preparation for the Gaganyaan mission planned for 2027.

Advertisement

During the mission, Shukla will undertake experiments related to India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. These include studies on muscle loss, microgravity adaptation, and bio-farming, which are expected to provide valuable insights for future space missions.

The delay in the launch is attributed to a minor technical glitch, which authorities from ISRO and Axiom Space assure is not a cause for concern. Officials have expressed confidence in the reliability of both the launch vehicle and the mission's overall readiness.