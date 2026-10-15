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Indian consulate opens 24x7 control room in Makkah amid flight disruptions

Indian consulate opens 24x7 control room in Makkah amid flight disruptions

Travellers should check flight status directly with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and remain in touch with their travel agents or tour operators

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:55 PM IST
Indian consulate opens 24x7 control room in Makkah amid flight disruptionsConsulate General of India in Jeddah has established an additional 24x7 control room at the Indian Haj Pilgrims

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has established an additional 24x7 control room at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (IHPO) in Makkah to assist Indian nationals affected by ongoing flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia. The facility will primarily support Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from the Kingdom amid flight cancellations, rescheduling and other operational challenges.

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In an update shared in an X post, the Consulate said the existing 24x7 control room in Jeddah and its helplines would continue to remain operational. The additional facility in Makkah is intended to provide assistance to Indian nationals, particularly pilgrims who may be facing difficulties with their travel arrangements.

READ THIS: From staying indoors during aerial attacks to checking flight status: Here's what Indian Embassy advised nationals in Saudi Arabia

Makkah Control Room: Contact details

Indian nationals requiring immediate assistance can contact the newly established control room at the following number:

Makkah Control Room Helpline: +966 553646966

The Consulate has also advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

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According to an advisory dated October 13, 2026, passengers should coordinate with airlines, travel agents, tour operators and Umrah service providers to obtain information about cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation wherever necessary.

The Consulate said it was in regular contact with concerned airlines and local authorities to facilitate assistance for affected Indian nationals. Updates regarding flight operations, cancellations and rescheduling will be shared through the Consulate's official social media channels as and when information becomes available.

Existing Jeddah control room remains operational

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The Consulate's existing 24x7 control room in Jeddah will continue to provide assistance to Indian nationals affected by the disruptions.

The helplines listed in the original advisory are:

Telephone: +966 12 2614093; +966 556122301

WhatsApp: +966 536209704

Email: pbskcgi@gmail.com

Indian nationals are advised to stay calm, follow official updates and contact the Consulate if they encounter difficulties requiring consular assistance.

ALSO READ: West Asia conflict: IndiGo, other airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17. Check full list of affected cities

What should Umrah pilgrims do?

Travellers should check flight status directly with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and remain in touch with their travel agents or tour operators. Those facing cancellations or rescheduling should confirm their revised travel plans and accommodation arrangements before making further decisions.

The establishment of the additional control room in Makkah is aimed at improving access to consular assistance for Indian pilgrims at a time when flight disruptions are affecting travel between India and Saudi Arabia. Travellers should rely on official airline communications and updates from the Indian Consulate for the latest information.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:55 PM IST
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