Indian consulate opens 24x7 control room in Makkah amid flight disruptions

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Makkah Control Room: Contact details

Indian nationals requiring immediate assistance can contact the newly established control room at the following number:

Makkah Control Room Helpline: +966 553646966

The Consulate has also advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

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According to an advisory dated October 13, 2026, passengers should coordinate with airlines, travel agents, tour operators and Umrah service providers to obtain information about cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation wherever necessary.

The Consulate said it was in regular contact with concerned airlines and local authorities to facilitate assistance for affected Indian nationals. Updates regarding flight operations, cancellations and rescheduling will be shared through the Consulate's official social media channels as and when information becomes available.

Important Update In continuation of our earlier advisory, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, has established an additional Control Room at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (IHPO), Makkah, to assist Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by the ongoing flight disruptions. The existing 24×7 Control Room in Jeddah and its helplines will continue to remain operational. 📞 Makkah Control Room Helpline: +966 553646966 📍 Location: https://t.co/3FbEUTvTFt Indian nationals requiring assistance may contact the above helpline or the existing Jeddah Control Room helplines. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbRiyadh — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) October 14, 2026

Existing Jeddah control room remains operational

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The Consulate's existing 24x7 control room in Jeddah will continue to provide assistance to Indian nationals affected by the disruptions.

The helplines listed in the original advisory are:

Telephone: +966 12 2614093; +966 556122301

WhatsApp: +966 536209704

Email: pbskcgi@gmail.com

Indian nationals are advised to stay calm, follow official updates and contact the Consulate if they encounter difficulties requiring consular assistance.

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What should Umrah pilgrims do?

Travellers should check flight status directly with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and remain in touch with their travel agents or tour operators. Those facing cancellations or rescheduling should confirm their revised travel plans and accommodation arrangements before making further decisions.

The establishment of the additional control room in Makkah is aimed at improving access to consular assistance for Indian pilgrims at a time when flight disruptions are affecting travel between India and Saudi Arabia. Travellers should rely on official airline communications and updates from the Indian Consulate for the latest information.