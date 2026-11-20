

Hero MotorCorp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,800-6,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,280

Hero MotorCorp Ltd is exhibiting signs of a potential bullish trend reversal, with an inverse head and shoulders formation emerging after a prolonged downtrend. Notably, the stock has recovered nearly two weeks of losses in a single session, highlighting strong buying interest and renewed bullish momentum. The price is comfortably sustaining above its key moving averages, reinforcing the improving chart structure. The RSI has strengthened to 61, indicating positive momentum, while the MACD signals a bullish divergence, further supporting the recovery outlook. Sustained buying interest could potentially drive the stock towards higher levels in the short term.

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Phoenix Mills | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,400-2,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,120

Phoenix Mills Ltd has demonstrated renewed strength after breaking into uncharted territory and successfully retesting its rising trendline, highlighting sustained buying interest at lower levels. The subsequent rebound reinforces the prevailing bullish momentum and indicates that buyers remain firmly in control. The broader chart structure continues to remain constructive, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. Additionally, the stock is comfortably trading above all its key moving averages, reflecting underlying trend strength. The MACD indicator also maintains a positive bullish setup, further supporting the likelihood of continued upward momentum in the coming sessions.



Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 174-178 | Stop Loss: Rs 165

Motherson has resumed its upward momentum after breaking out of a bullish consolidation channel above Rs 160, followed by a successful retest and sharp rebound from the breakout zone. Earlier, the stock had been consolidating within a rising channel after surpassing its previous all time high near Rs 150, indicating sustained accumulation. The broader chart structure remains firmly bullish, with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. Additionally, the price continues to trade above all its key moving averages, reflecting underlying trend strength. The RSI remains firm at 55, supporting the positive momentum and prospects of further upside.