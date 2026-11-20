Corporate actions today: Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of SML Mahindra and Om Metallogic shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner has been declared the L2 bidder under the government's scheme to promote the manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets. The company is the lead member of a consortium with the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC). The Ministry of Heavy Industries issued a letter of intent (LoI) on November 19.

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Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions player has renewed its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) accreditation following a full audit in 2026. With the renewal, it enters its fourth cumulative year as an Azure Expert MSP, following a rigorous assessment of over 300 hours and a two-day third-party audit covering 30 clients across its Microsoft services portfolio.

One 97 Communications: The Paytm parent's Singapore-based step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Singapore, has approved a proposed investment of up to Rs 200 crore in subsidiaries of Funding Asia Group, known as Funding Societies. The investment includes an outlay of Rs 162 crore for a 19.1 per cent stake in CardUp, while the remaining Rs 38 crore shall be invested in one of its affiliates.

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Jindal Steel: The metal company's subsidiary, Wollongong Resources, has received a judgment from the New South Wales Land and Environment Court in Australia in connection with an environmental matter. The court has directed the company to pay Australian $252,711.

SignatureGlobal India: The real estate company has signed collaboration agreements for land parcels admeasuring 10.18 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, securing development rights over the said land parcels for a real estate project. The development rights have been granted to the company and Signatureglobal Business Park. They have a combined potential developable area of 0.86 million square feet.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infra player said a Rs 846.38 crore construction project awarded by Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Company has been cancelled due to internal reasons attributable to the employer. The project, involving the main construction works of Diriyah II for one hotel, was awarded to the company's wholly owned Saudi Arabian subsidiary, Ashoka Buildcon for Contracting.

Voltas: The Tata Group firm has executed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Atomberg Innovation (AIPL) for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of room air-conditioner compressors. Voltas will acquire a 50 percent equity stake in Atomberg Airtech from AIPL. Both companies will infuse Rs 100 crore each into the joint venture.

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Atul: The specialty chemical player's subsidiary, Atul USA Inc, has received a notice from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) under the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act concerning the alleged evasion of anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) on imports.

Firstsource Solutions: The IT solutions player and SEW.AI have announced a strategic partnership to launch two jointly developed offerings for energy and water utilities: Smart Revenue Operations (Smart RO) and Smart Revenue Collections (Smart RC).

Go Digit General Insurance: The insurance player has received registration from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to set up a branch office at GIFT City, Gujarat. It received the certificate of registration on November 18, granting it approval to operate as an IFSC Insurance Office (IIO).

Dilip Buildcon: The EPC and construction has secured a Rs 419.47 crore contract from Gurugram Metro Rail (GMRL) for constructing a depot-cum-workshop for the Gurugram Metro corridor. The project involves civil, architectural and electrical and mechanical works at Sector 33 in Gurugram and is to be completed within 21 months.