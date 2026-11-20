Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), implemented on July 15, 2026, India slashed the basic customs duty on whisky — including bulk Scotch imported in containers larger than two litres — from 150% to 75%. The pact further commits to bringing the tariff down to 40% over a 10-year period.

Importers have traditionally cleared bulk Scotch under HS 22083092, the tariff line covering whisky in containers holding more than two litres, which carries the 75% CETA rate. However, beginning in November 2026, customs officials started reclassifying these shipments under HS 21069051 — a code covering "compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages".

New Delhi introduced the eight-digit HS 21069051 line through the Finance Act, 2026, effective May 1, with a 150% basic customs duty. Because the code was added after negotiations concluded, it does not appear in the CETA tariff schedule.

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As a result, reclassifying bulk shipments under the newer heading doubles the basic duty from 75% to 150%. When combined with a 5% consumption levy applied to the import value plus duty, the total tax burden reaches 162.5%.

GTRI pointed out that high-strength bulk Scotch and blended whiskies typically arrive in India at cask strength of 58% to 63% alcohol by volume before being diluted and bottled locally. The think tank argued that tariff classification should depend on the product's actual state at the border rather than its downstream processing.

The standoff comes at a critical juncture for the bilateral deal, with bulk shipments accounting for roughly 80% of British Scotch exports to India by volume. More than 80 shipping containers belonging to major global spirits makers — including Pernod Ricard, Diageo, and Bacardi — have reportedly been held up at Indian ports amid the dispute. Both New Delhi and London have stated that officials are engaging with stakeholders to resolve the issue swiftly.