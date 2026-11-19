The turnaround follows October's ₹45,161.71 crore outflows and September's ₹44,012.82 crore withdrawals, highlighting renewed overseas interest in Indian equities.

India emerges as preferred emerging market

India has become the largest recipient of foreign equity inflows among emerging markets, with Bloomberg data indicating that Malaysia and the Philippines are the only other Asian markets attracting foreign buying in November.

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Taiwan and South Korea, meanwhile, have witnessed substantial outflows as investors reassess exposure to artificial intelligence-heavy markets.

Foreign investors have reportedly purchased over $13 billion in Indian equities across 14 consecutive trading sessions, following earlier withdrawals exceeding $60 billion.

Rupee strengthens as foreign money returns

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The sustained inflows have supported the Indian rupee, which appreciated to 93.3340 against the US dollar on Thursday from its previous close of 93.4175.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, on Wednesday attributed the currency's recovery to the sharp reversal in foreign capital flows.

"The earlier vicious cycle of rupee depreciation triggering capital outflows has turned into a virtuous cycle of rupee appreciation triggering capital inflows. Importantly, this capital inflows have fundamental support from rising earnings growth. The rising inflation and the coming inevitable rate hikes by the RBI are concerns," Vijayakumar said.

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Nifty reclaims 25,500; banking stocks rally

The buying momentum helped the Sensex surge 990 points to 83,022, while the Nifty gained 286 points to close at 25,514.

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Banking stocks led the rally, with the Nifty Bank crossing 63,000 for the first time and closing at a record 63,063.

Why global brokerages are bullish

Goldman Sachs has upgraded Indian equities to Overweight, setting a Nifty target of 28,500 by December 2027.

Citi and HSBC have also turned more optimistic about India's market prospects.

"We see strong credit growth, resilient earnings and measures supporting growth and the currency," HSBC analysts led by Herald van der Linde said.

However, analysts caution that sustaining the rally will require consistent corporate earnings growth to justify India's valuation premium, while inflation and potential interest-rate increases remain risks.

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