While falling crude oil prices and returning foreign investors have eased external pressures, the brokerage cautions that domestic growth momentum remains vulnerable.

India's industrial production growth slowed to 6.7% in September from 7.8% in August, while manufacturing growth moderated to 7.6% from 8.6%.

Capital goods production growth declined from 15.9% to 10.4%, suggesting slower momentum in investment-related manufacturing.

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Wholesale inflation climbed to 12.3% in October, driven primarily by fuel and energy components, potentially increasing input costs for industrial companies. However, new orders improved after three months of stagnation, while passenger vehicle production benefited from festive demand.

Rural demand threatens FMCG recovery

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Rural consumption faces increasing pressure as food inflation reached 8.5% in October, compared with 7.4% in September.

Tractor sales contracted 15.5% year-on-year in September, while fertiliser sales and agricultural sowing weakened.

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Reservoir levels declined to 66% of capacity in October, compared with 90.9% a year earlier, raising concerns about agricultural output.

For FMCG companies, weaker rural purchasing power could constrain volume growth, although the report notes that sector earnings increased approximately 15% year-on-year.

Automobiles and consumer durables show mixed trends

Passenger vehicle sales growth moderated to 12.7% in October from 17.5% in September, while two-wheeler sales growth remained positive.

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Consumer durables production growth slowed to 6% in September from 10.5% in August.

These trends suggest that festive demand is supporting sales, but sustained growth could depend on household incomes and inflation.

Banking remains resilient despite consumption slowdown

Bank credit expanded 19.5% year-on-year in October, while services credit surged 28.3% in September.

However, credit card transaction value contracted 5.9% in September, indicating softer discretionary spending.

External relief may not prevent slowdown

BNP Paribas estimates that foreign institutional investors have invested approximately $10 billion since late October, while Brent crude declined by around 16% month-on-month as of November 17.

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These developments helped the rupee appreciate approximately 1.5%.

Nevertheless, with consumer inflation reaching 6.1% in October and income tax collections growing just 1.1%, the brokerage expects economic activity to weaken despite improving external conditions.