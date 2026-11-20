The turmoil has battered Nvidia’s stock, which has fallen 22% in the nine trading days since Jensen Huang admitted to an affair. Shares are on track for a seventh consecutive weekly drop, shedding 38% over that period.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” Bonta said. “My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law.”

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors,” Bonta added.

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The state probe coincides with heightened congressional scrutiny of federal export controls. Documents released on November 19 by the House Foreign Affairs Committee show the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security approved the sale of more than 879,000 AI chips to Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, as of May 2026.

Some approvals went to firms designated by the Department of Defense as “Chinese Military Companies,” according to the records. From December through May, companies submitted 3.4 million requests to sell US AI chips to China, with the panel citing applications from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

“Over the past month, the administration’s handling of chip export controls has put our national security and technology edge at risk. The Bureau of Industry and Security has failed to enforce the rules, and Congress must now conduct rigorous oversight of the administration’s policies,” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the committee's top Democrat, said at Thursday’s meeting where members voted to release the documents.

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A Bureau of Industry and Security spokesperson told CNBC said the agency shared records with Congress detailing license approvals and denials for Nvidia’s H200 and comparable chips.

Nvidia said it followed Commerce Department rules in effect at the time.

“AMD complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations,” a AMD spokesperson told CNBC.

On November 17, Nvidia reported $2.4 billion in quarterly revenue from H200 and related chip sales in China, with customers in China and Hong Kong generating about 9.5% of its total revenue.

“The review and licensing process spanned more than half a year, with approvals subject to strict conditions and limited volumes. Despite receiving some licenses, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China,” Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo told CNBC.