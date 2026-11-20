Amodei’s remarks accompanied Anthropic’s historic Nasdaq debut on November 19 under the ticker "ANT". Shares opened at $111.50 before closing up 17% at $97.17, giving the 5-year-old creator of the Claude AI models a fully diluted market capitalisation of roughly $1.8 trillion.

The offering raised $81.3 billion — surpassing SpaceX’s June debut — after Anthropic lifted both the size and price of its IPO on Wednesday, selling 980 million shares at $83 apiece. More than 846 million shares changed hands during trading, eclipsing the 522 million shares traded on SpaceX’s opening day.

Even as public investors drove a 1,200% revenue surge into a record valuation — Anthropic reported $33.24 billion in revenue for the nine months ended September 30 — Amodei focused his message on the existential and societal stakes of machine intelligence.

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He warned that AI carries severe hazards, ranging from misuse by individuals or nation-states to economic disruption and loss of system control, arguing that avoiding them depends entirely on deliberate choices by developers.

"There is much work still to be done, and the most difficult safety work lies ahead of us," Amodei said. "The incredible talent of the company that has enabled us to build the most capable AI systems will need to be directed, even more so than it has already, towards double- and triple-checking that those AI systems are safe and secure."

Amodei traced Anthropic’s founding mission to losing his father — alongside his co-founder and sister, Daniela — to a disease that became curable just a few years later. Having started his career in biology, he pointed out that researchers using Claude for protein folding, drug design, cancer genetics, and clinical trial administration are already compressing research timelines.

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"I believe sufficiently powerful AI, working in concert with humans, could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade," Amodei said, while cautioning that current results remain early and clinical trials still require time. "We hope that in the future fewer families miss a cure by just a few years."

Beyond medicine, Amodei noted that customers are applying Anthropic's models to stimulate economic growth, protect democratic institutions, and streamline everyday services like the DMV. By proving a safety-obsessed firm can achieve massive commercial success, he hopes to spark an industry-wide "race to the top" where every lab builds safely.

"The advent of machine intelligence is one of the seminal moments in human history, and we have a rare opportunity to shape it for the better," Amodei said. "This moment is bigger than any one company, or any one country. It will take all of us, working together, to ensure this technology goes well for us and the many generations to come. Starting today, we hope that you’ll join us on this mission."