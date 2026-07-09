The southwest monsoon's journey across India this year has been anything but ordinary. After stumbling through June with one of its weakest starts in more than a century, the rains have staged a remarkable comeback, officially covering the entire country on July 9 — just one day later than the normal date.

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The turnaround has been swift and striking. In barely a week, torrential rains swept across central, northern and western India, wiping out much of the rainfall deficit that had triggered fears of a prolonged dry spell, delayed sowing and pressure on water resources.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon completed its advance into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today, bringing the entire country under monsoon influence by July 9, compared with the normal date of July 8.

The milestone marks the end of one of the season's most anxious phases and offers a significant boost to India's kharif cropping season, which depends heavily on timely and widespread rainfall.

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From historic slowdown to rapid revival

The monsoon's progress through June had raised alarm among meteorologists and farmers alike.

After making an early onset over Kerala, the seasonal winds lost momentum and remained virtually stalled for nearly three weeks. Weak cross-equatorial winds, a sluggish monsoon trough and the influence of a strengthening El Niño had disrupted the normal advance, leaving large parts of the country unusually dry.

At one stage, India's seasonal rainfall deficit had crossed 60%, prompting concerns over agricultural output, reservoir storage and rural incomes.

But the weather pattern changed dramatically as July began.

A succession of low-pressure systems formed over central India and the Bay of Bengal, reinvigorating the monsoon circulation. The IMD's meteorological analysis shows that a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh, coupled with an active monsoon trough stretching across northern India and an offshore trough running from south Gujarat to north Kerala, helped drive widespread rainfall across much of the country.

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Rainfall surges 42% above normal

The change is reflected clearly in the rainfall statistics. Between July 1 and July 8, India received 92.3 mm of rainfall against the long-period average of 65.1 mm — an excess of 42%.

Central India emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the revival.

Madhya Pradesh recorded one of the highest rainfall surpluses during the period, while Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Odisha also witnessed widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall as multiple weather systems moved across the region.

The intense rainfall has rapidly reduced the national seasonal deficit and significantly improved soil moisture across many agricultural regions.

The IMD's latest observations also show widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Konkan, Kerala, Karnataka and several northeastern states, with numerous locations recording heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Relief for agriculture after weeks of uncertainty

For India's farm sector, the timing of the revival could prove crucial. The delayed advance had created uncertainty over kharif sowing, particularly for crops such as paddy, soybean, cotton, pulses and maize.

With rainfall becoming widespread during the first half of July, reservoirs are beginning to receive fresh inflows while soil moisture has improved considerably across many rain-fed agricultural belts.

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The IMD has also issued region-specific agrometeorological advisories urging farmers to improve field drainage, postpone sowing in areas expecting heavy rainfall and protect standing crops from waterlogging.

The improvement in rainfall is expected to support sowing operations during one of the most critical phases of the kharif season.

Rainfall remains uneven

Despite the nationwide coverage, the monsoon's performance remains far from uniform. Several regions continue to report below-normal rainfall, including parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Bihar and sections of eastern and northeastern India such as West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.

These regional disparities mean that while the national picture has improved sharply, local rainfall shortages could continue to affect agriculture and water availability in some districts.

Meteorologists will therefore continue to monitor rainfall distribution rather than just national totals over the coming weeks.

Heavy rain shifts north

The IMD expects the active phase of the monsoon to continue over northern India over the next several days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, including isolated extremely heavy rainfall, has been forecast for Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, while heavy rainfall is also likely across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Bihar during the coming days.

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At the same time, rainfall activity over central India is expected to gradually decrease as the current low-pressure system moves northeastward towards Uttar Pradesh and weakens.

The weather office has also warned of localized flooding, waterlogging, traffic disruption and landslides in vulnerable hilly regions, particularly Uttarakhand, where flash flood risk has been identified in several districts.

After an anxious June that revived memories of delayed and deficient monsoons, the first week of July has dramatically altered the outlook. While the season still faces the challenge of correcting regional imbalances, the completion of the monsoon's advance and the surge in rainfall have substantially strengthened prospects for India's agriculture, reservoirs and rural economy heading into the heart of the rainy season.