India’s tourism boom gains speed with 82 Vande Bharat routes, 166 airports and 6.4 million km road network

READ THIS: UNESCO heritage sites rise to 991 as cultural tourism surges 9.6% growth across global destinations

The growing role of rail is part of a wider infrastructure push that is changing how tourists move across India. The country has around 166 operational airports, including approximately 36 international airports, while its road network stretches beyond 6.4 million km, including nearly 146,000 km of national highways. India’s railway network, meanwhile, spans around 69,000 route km.

Advertisement

Airports expand access to emerging destinations

Air connectivity is also extending beyond traditional tourism gateways. Domestic passenger traffic stood at 167.4 million in 2025-26, while international passenger traffic reached 78.7 million, according to the report. The Modified UDAN scheme, with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore for FY2027-FY2036, is expected to expand air access to underserved regions and support tourism activity in tier-II and tier-III markets.

The government said in September that 687 UDAN regional connectivity routes connecting 95 airports had been operationalised, while the Modified UDAN scheme also includes plans for new airports and helipads.

ALSO READ: Global tourism enters a digital era: WEF highlights role of online payments, technology, AI

Expressways create multi-destination circuits

Road infrastructure is similarly changing tourism itineraries. Expressways such as the 1,350-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway and 701-km Samruddhi Mahamarg are linking clusters of heritage, pilgrimage and wildlife destinations. The CBRE report notes that improved road connectivity is making multi-stop tourism circuits more practical.

Advertisement

The transformation is also visible in passenger demand. Indian Railways said nearly 3.98 crore passengers travelled on Vande Bharat trains in FY2025-26, up about 34% year-on-year from 2.97 crore in FY2024-25.