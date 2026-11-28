IndiGo resumes select flights to Jeddah and Madinah

In a travel advisory shared on X, IndiGo said it would resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah following an assessment of the prevailing situation and associated operational considerations.

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However, services to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until December 7, 2026, inclusive.

The airline said it was notifying affected passengers through the contact details provided at the time of booking. It also advised travellers to check their flight status on IndiGo's official website or mobile application before proceeding to the airport.

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IndiGo reiterated that passenger and crew safety and well-being remain its highest priority.

Travel Advisory | Saudi Arabia Following a careful assessment of the prevailing situation and the associated operational considerations, we are pleased to resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers through the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app before proceeding to the airport. At IndiGo, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 27, 2026

Akasa Air extends flight suspension until January 2027

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Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its Saudi Arabia flights, with services to Jeddah and Riyadh remaining affected into January 2027, according to the airline update reported by CNBC-TV18.

Under the revised schedule, flights to Jeddah will remain suspended until January 10, 2027, while services to Riyadh will remain suspended until January 31, 2027.

The airline has offered affected passengers the option of rescheduling their bookings or obtaining a full refund. Passengers who booked through travel agents or other third-party platforms have been advised to contact their respective booking providers for assistance.

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The extension means that travellers using Akasa Air's Saudi Arabia routes will need to make alternative arrangements until services resume.

What should passengers do?

Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia are advised to verify their flight status directly with IndiGo or Akasa Air before departing for the airport. They should also check their registered email addresses and mobile numbers for notifications regarding cancellations, rescheduling options and refunds.

With flight schedules differing by airline and destination, travellers should not assume that services to one Saudi Arabian city have been suspended or resumed in the same way as those to another.