“But if you step back one of the greatest stories of the twenty-first century is unfolding: India, like China before it, is on the move,” Tabarrok said.

Does China's economic head start explain the gap?

Tabarrok draws parallels between China's economic opening under Deng Xiaoping in 1978 and India's liberalisation reforms of 1991, which dismantled much of the Licence Raj.

“India has lagged behind China but by only about 15 years, approximately the time difference between Deng Xiaoping’s 1978 economic opening and India’s 1991 dismantling of the License Raj–a blink in historical time,” Tabarrok said.

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While China capitalised on its manufacturing capabilities, export-oriented industrialisation and infrastructure development, India has relied more heavily on services, domestic consumption and technology-led growth.

China's GDP per capita stood at $25,067 in 2025 in PPP terms, nearly 2.5 times India's level.

India is on the Move - https://t.co/RFqlJn4RaW — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) November 27, 2026

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India's per-capita growth now exceeds China's

The analysis shows that India's three-year annualised per-capita growth rate stands at 6.3%, compared with China's 5.3%.

Sustaining this momentum could significantly transform India's economic landscape, expanding its middle class, household purchasing power and consumption markets.

“At 6% per-capita growth, living standards double every twelve years. Another decade and a half of this and India is a $20,000-per-capita middle-income country, looking more like today’s Brazil or Mexico than the India of Mother Theresa,” Tabarrok said.

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India vs China: Comparing economic growth trajectories

Economic indicator India China GDP per capita, PPP (2025) $10,039 $25,067 Per-capita GDP growth since 1990 4.7 times 15 times Three-year annualised per-capita growth 6.3% 5.3% Beginning of major economic reforms 1991 1978 Population (2025) 1.464 billion 1.407 billion Year of crossing $10,000 per-capita GDP (PPP) 2025 Late 2009 Primary growth drivers Services, domestic consumption, technology Manufacturing, exports, infrastructure

Economic growth is transforming living standards

India's progress is also reflected in broader socioeconomic indicators. Extreme poverty declined from 47.5% in 1993 to 27.1% in 2011 and further to 2.6% in 2023, based on the World Bank's $3-a-day poverty threshold.

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Electricity access increased from 60.3% in 2000 to 99.9% in 2024, while open defecation declined from 73.2% to 6.7%. Infant mortality has fallen 72% since 1990, while life expectancy has increased to 72.2 years.

India's economic transformation: Beyond GDP

Development indicator Earlier level Latest level Advertisement Extreme poverty 47.5% (1993) 2.6% (2023) Electricity access 60.3% (2000) 99.9% (2024) Open defecation 73.2% (2000) 6.7% (2024) Infant mortality* 84.4 (1990) 23.3 (2024) Life expectancy — 72.2 years

Infant mortality is measured in deaths per 1,000 live births. Extreme poverty is measured using the World Bank's $3-a-day threshold (2021 PPP).

What could hold India back?

Despite these gains, sustaining economic momentum will require structural reforms, stronger manufacturing capabilities, employment generation and productivity improvements.

“India still has enormous work ahead—it needs freer labor and land markets, cleaner air, faster courts and more state capacity,” Tabarrok said.

India's ability to replicate China's economic transformation remains uncertain. However, its improving development indicators and faster per-capita growth suggest that the economic gap need not be permanent.

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